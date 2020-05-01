PAL to fly repatriation flights to Manila from LA, NY

PHILIPPINE Airlines will continue offering flights for Filipinos who need to be repatriated from the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The national carrier is scheduled to operate special flights to Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport from both Los Angeles (LAX) and New York (JFK).

The LA to Manila flights are scheduled on May 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. They will depart from LAX at 23:15 local time and arrive in Manila at 04:45 local time two days later.

The New York flights, meanwhile, are scheduled on May 4, 6, 8, 9 and 10. They will depart from JFK at 19:15 local time and arrive in Manila at 23:45 local time the next day.

The PAL also reminded that only Filipino citizens will be allowed entry into the country.

“All issuance for entry visas for visa-required foreign nationals were suspended by the Department of Foreign Affairs, while all previously-issued visas are deemed cancelled. The DFA circular adds that visa-free privileges of foreigner nationals are likewise temporarily suspended,” it said in its advisory.

“Exempted from this suspension are foreign spouses and children who are traveling with the Filipino national, foreign crew members, as well as foreign government and International Organization officials accredited to the Philippines” it added.

The PAL cancelled all domestic and international flights until May 15 following the government’s extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon. However, the flag carrier continues to operate repatriation and all-cargo flights.

It has operated flights to Vancouver, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, London, Auckland, and a few Asian destinations since March 24.

The airline recently operated a Manila to London route to fly British nationals back and on the flip side, return Filipinos home.