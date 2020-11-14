Redefining Cleanliness Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

More than six months after the World Health Organization declared it as a pandemic, COVID-19 continues to ravage all corners of the Earth, posing an unprecedented challenge to public health and safety.

The virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control, spreads primarily through close contact via droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can also spread if a person touches contaminated objects and surfaces.

Now, more than ever, cleanliness is needed to prevent infections. However, cleanliness is not enough. Additional steps are required to create long-term disinfecting practices. Everyone is at risk of contracting the virus, so a clean and disinfected environment can go a long way in keeping the public safe.

CerarMist recognizes the urgent need for a long-lasting solution to this global health crisis and has stepped up to help individuals, business owners, and government agencies maintain a safe environment with its advanced all-in-one disinfectant and surface protectant products and services.

“COVID-19 has challenged us to rethink our definition of clean,” said R. Michael Buehler, the Chief Executive Officer of CerarMist Solutions of America.

“Environmental cleaning is a fundamental principle of infection prevention. Contaminated surfaces and equipment play an important role in the transmission of dangerous pathogens. Appropriate disinfection of those surfaces and equipment that people come into contact with is necessary to reduce exposure,” he added.

A recent study by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) in Australia found that COVID-19 can survive on certain surfaces such as stainless steel, glass, vinyl, and banknotes for 28 days, reinforcing the importance of washing hands and sanitizing as well as disinfecting surfaces that may come into contact with the virus.

To aid in this new normal of sanitation and disinfection, CerarMist offers state-of-the-art products that do far more than disinfect. Among these are sanitizers, disinfectants, as well as protectants that carry the lowest toxicity ratings available and pose minimal risk to you and the environment.

“By integrating nanotechnology, our products modify treated surfaces, and prevent germs from attaching and reproducing for extended periods of time. Our uniquely formulated products provide a long-lasting layer of protection against a surface being re-contaminated. Pathogens that touch it are ‘mechanically’ killed instantly,” explained Buehler.

“CerarMist products have been comprehensively tested in University laboratory trials with stellar results. Research experiments conducted at FDA/CDC approved laboratories have completed extensive testing of CerarMist against commonly infectious and easily contractable viruses, bacteria, molds, fungi, and algae,” he added.

Along with its family of products, CerarMist also offers application services to businesses and private households to create the best-in-class Facility or Home Treatment and Management Program in today’s marketplace.

The company’s goal is clear: instilling facility confidence in individuals and workers alike to combat the fear and anxiety of being exposed and vulnerable to the virus.

“We are spreading confidence. In business, appearance is everything. A clean facility projects an image of professionalism and quality. In this pandemic age, we also expect to be ‘safe’ when we enter a place of business. We want people to be safe and to be confident enough to love the space in which they function whether it be in their office or home,” said Buehler.

CerarMist noted that the heightened cleaning standards will continue to be in place long after the pandemic is over.

“The world is not going back to pre-COVID-19 days. The market for toxin free and safe environments is just enormous and will continue to grow. During the early stages of the pandemic the world was in a state of panic. We have learned a lot since the birth of COVID-19. What we have learned will almost certainly prevent us from returning to our old ways. Our new normal will likely prompt us to adopt innovative strategies and technologies if we are to move forward in freedom from panic and fear,” Buehler said.

“Furthermore, the scientific world has recognized that the historical treatment of contagions must include replacement of the practice of using chemical solutions to treat these enemies and engage in less harmful to humans treatments. The mechanical kill versus chemical kill process through the use of inert and natural elements is the future!” he added.

—

For individuals looking for an exciting new career or interested in starting their own business, CerarMist Solutions of America offers opportunities ranging from Master Agent, Reseller Distributorship, to Certified Applicator Specialist. For more information, visit CerarMist today at CerarMistOne.com and ask for a CerarMist expert to contact you.