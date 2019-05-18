Six PH companies among Forbes Global 2000

SIX Philippine companies are included on the 2019 Forbes Global 2000 list, comprising of the world’s biggest, most powerful and most valuable companies.

The Filipino companies considered among the largest public companies in the world are BDO Unibank, SM Investments Corporation, Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Ayala Corporation, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Corporation and JG Summit Holdings Incorporated.

Topping the list of the Filipino companies is BDO, ranking 1,018 with a market value of $11.2 billion, followed by SM Investments at the 1,092th spot with a market value of $21.6 billion. Both companies are owned by the Sy family.

Top Frontier sat at 1,196th with a market value of $1.7 billion. The majority of the shares in the investment holdings are held by the diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corporation.

Ayala Corporation is at the 1,236th ranking with a market value of $11 billion, followed by Metrobank in the 1,639th spot with a market value of $6 billion and JG Summit Holdings Incorporated at 1,720th with a market value of $8.5 billion.

The global media company explained that the rankings were made considering four categories: sales, profits, assets and market value.

“Companies are ranked according to a composite score from equally-weighted measures of the revenue, profits, assets and market value, and the results reveal the major trends shaping the global economy this year,” Forbes stated.

The 2,000 companies on the annual list amount to over $40 trillion in revenue this year and more than $186 trillion in global assets.

For the seventh consecutive year, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is the top company on the list, followed by JPMorgan Chase & Company, which overtook China Construction Bank for the second spot.

China’s “Big Four” banks are still within the top 10 of the list: ICBC (No. 1); China Construction Bank (No. 3); Agricultural Bank of China (No. 4) and Bank of China (No. 8).

Forbes said that the list is a reflection of the strong performance of businesses across the globe.

Companies listed have seen steady increases in overall revenue, profits and market cap.

Companies on the 2019 list come from 61 countries, with the United States contributing the most with 575, followed by China and Hong Kong with 309 companies, up from 291 the previous year.