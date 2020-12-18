Sunrise Travel holds office blessing for new Las Vegas location

SUNRISE Travel, a longstanding travel agency serving the Filipino American community and beyond in Las Vegas, opened its new office along Maryland Parkway with a blessing on December 4 attended by a small group of family and friends.

Eppie Cruz, owner and founder of Sunrise Travel, shares “I have been in the travel agency business for over 40 years. In 1999, I opened Sunrise Travel out of my own home. Thanks to countless hours of hard work from my family, coworkers, and business partners, we were able to open our first office on West Sahara in 2009. For the 11 years we were at that location, I was grateful to have accomplished so much thanks to the help of my team.

Fast forward to today, like most small businesses, we were deeply affected by the pandemic. Luckily, we were given the opportunity to move to a new location! Serving customers, connecting family and friends, and traveling are my passions, so we are blessed that our services are still a necessity during this time. While we primarily focus on travel to Asia, mainly to the Philippines, we are also highly knowledgeable and have first hand experience in various fam tours, Europe tour packages and of cruise lines. We also conduct a few religious group travels, including a possible group trip to the 2022 Oberammergau Passion Play.

Again, thank you everyone for your support, hard work and dedication to this company. We look forward to continuing our services, and we are excited to see what the future holds for Sunrise Travel!”

Sunrise Travel is located at 2770 S. Maryland Parkway #215-F, Las Vegas, NV 89109. For more information, please call 702-889-2750 or visit sunrisetravelandtour.com.