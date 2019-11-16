The preserve at Chino delivers a fresh start at 8 new neighborhoods

CHINO, CA — The Southern California dream can now be yours. In a new home at The Preserve at Chino by Lewis Community Developers, days are filled with first-class amenities, the satisfaction and peace of mind provided by award-winning schools and the remarkable shopping and dining that SoCal is known for. Here, well-respected builders ensure that new homes meet every expectation for quality and craftsmanship for the new home you have always wanted. But, for affordability, search from San Diego to Los Angeles and you’ll see that this master-planned community stands out from the rest, bringing hopes of homeownership from someday to today.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer or ready to retire, your ideal home is waiting for you at The Preserve at Chino. Renowned builders CalAtlantic Homes – A Lennar Company, Lennar, Richmond American Homes and TRI Pointe Homes craft their homes with exceptional quality, with options for every lifestyle. Ranging from approximately 1,229 to 2,640 square feet with up to six bedrooms and four-and-one-half baths, these homes can accommodate even the largest of families. Priced starting in the $300,000s, these homes are an exceptional deal, making homeownership attainable for all.

In the center of the community, The Parkhouse at The Preserve at Chino brings neighbors together in an impressive resident-only clubhouse. Whether you’re trying to stay active in the fitness center or getting a little work done in a quieter spot at the business center, The Parkhouse supports all your goals and ambitions. Game rooms and an intimate movie theater will help you relax and unwind. A wonderful location for any event, the multipurpose room has a welcoming feel and features a connected on-site catering kitchen. Lighted tennis courts, a junior Olympic swimming pool, spa and playgrounds make the outdoors at The Parkhouse just as inviting. In addition, The Parkhouse library is a great place for students from the award-winning Cal Aero Preserve Academy across the street to finish homework and study before walking home.

Residents will also have access to the agrarian-themed Gardenhouse Recreation Center, where get-togethers happen organically. Community gardens connect residents back to the land, while indoor-outdoor kitchen and dining spaces take farm-to-table entertaining to new heights. Whether you’d rather go for a swim in the junior Olympic pool or lounge on the deck, afternoons in the sun will leave you feeling refreshed and re-energized. The Gardenhouse Recreation Center is all about relaxation that’s in harmony with nature.

With a home at The Preserve at Chino, days always turn towards new adventures. Just moments away, explore The Shoppes at Chino Hills to find hidden treasures in the shops or a new favorite meal in one of the restaurants. Or take a short drive for new experiences at Chino Spectrum Marketplace, Chino Spectrum Towne Center, Eastvale Gateway, Victoria Gardens, Ontario Mills or the famous Fairplex. This exciting location makes it easy to head up to the local mountains, find your spot on the beaches of Los Angeles and Orange counties or tour all the world-famous Southern California entertainment hotspots. From days spent at theme parks to afternoons at prestigious gardens and museums, you’ll find you’re at the center of it all.

Connect with nature and your neighbors in more than 33 scenic acres dedicated to parks, playgrounds, lawns and gardens at The Preserve at Chino. Larger parks are home to team sports, picnics, group events and more, while smaller parks spread throughout the neighborhoods for outdoor play closer to home. All year round, these colorful outdoor spaces become an extension of the backyard and bring the community to life.

The Preserve at Chino is a development by Lewis Community Developers, a member of the Lewis Group of Companies. The Lewis Group of Companies has successfully developed more than 55,000 residences, 10,000 apartments and over 14 million square feet of retail, office and industrial space. Founded in 1955, the company is one of the nation’s largest privately held real estate organizations.