MG Motor Signs As Official Mobility Partner Of The 30th South East Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – November 18, 2019 – Morris Garages—better known today as MG—the much-loved British heritage car brand, has signed an agreement with the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) and Mediapro Asia to be the Official Mobility Partner of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and the 10th ASEAN Para Games.

As part of the sponsorship 80 MG vehicles will feature with the 30th SEA Games logo, and these will be used to ferry athletes and teams to and from games. These special-edition MG 30th SEA Games edition vehicles will be seen in various parts of the country during the much-awaited, multi-sport biennial event. With this partnership, MG supports all the athletes participating in the 30th SEA Games on their path to greatness as we all #DriveToWin.

MG has almost a century of motoring heritage behind it and is truly the fastest growing global brand with headquarters in both hemispheres of the globe. Specifically, in Southeast Asia, it is present in The Philippines and in Thailand, and will also be available very soon in Indonesia. Today, the MG brand is teeming with youthful energy, and its dynamism as an automotive innovator pushes the envelope of excellence. In this partnership with the 30th SEA Games, MG identifies with and celebrates the pursuit of excellence. The same values that drive MG forward: discipline, honesty, innovation, hard work, character, and fun are mirrored in each and every SEA Games athlete. In this respect, MG emulates and reflects the greatness present in every SEA Games athlete.

MG Philippines President & CEO Atty. Alberto B. Arcilla, says: “To be part of the 30th Southeast Asian games—an edition that features so many milestones and firsts—is a distinct honor for us at MG Philippines. As the Official Mobility Partner of the 30th SEA Games, we are grateful to provide meaningful assistance to all local and international athletes and teams by equipping them with safe, comfortable, and stylish rides for the duration of the games. It is our privilege to be of service to all athletes as they battle it out for their respective countries, and it invigorates us to see so many energetic talents sharing in the spirit of competition and camaraderie. Through this partnership, we uphold the long sporting heritage of MG and enliven the competitive spirit that fuels MG to excel.”

Lars Heidenreich, Managing Director of Mediapro Asia, shares: “We are thrilled to have another partner on board through us. With MG, we hope this sponsorship turns the Philippines into a stronghold for the brand.”

The Philippine SEA Games Organizational Committee (PHISGOC) Foundation, Inc. is likewise delighted to have MG on board, as a transportation and mobility partner who can surely accommodate the needs of all the athletes and participants of the 30th SEA Games.

PHISGOC Senior Managing Director Jojit Alcazar, says: “We thank MG for the opportunity to partner with a brand with such a rich motoring heritage. We are likewise very thankful to MG for providing everyone in the SEA Games with the ability and the means to move around all our many game venues all over the country.”