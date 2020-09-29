Van Nuys Kia now open with over 700 cars to choose from

Van Nuys Kia has excitedly opened its doors for customers looking for a new car fit for their daily lifestyle or to trade in their old one at a bargained price. The car dealership has the largest selection, as well as the lowest prices in the San Fernando Valley.

Customers can choose from over 700 cars with brands ranging from Kia to Toyota, Honda, and Subaru by visiting Van Nuys Kia from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 6115 Van Nuys Boulevard, Van Nuys, CA 91401.

Van Nuys Kia values the health of its customers and staff so it is taking the extra steps necessary to maintain a healthy and sanitary workplace by sanitizing its dealership throughout the day as well as each and every car.

Van Nuys Kia is a car dealership with a mission to be the automotive home of drivers in the Van Nuys, CA area. Founded on the premise of providing a vast selection of new and used vehicles, exceptional car care, and customer service, the dealership has ranked 13th in the nation just after two months of being open.

“We understand that purchasing a vehicle can be very stressful, which is why our dealership has a ‘friendly working environment.’ We are transparent and pro-customers. We offer a variety of vehicles, from low-end to high-end,” says Ken Penafiel, a Filipino American Kia salesman.

“What sets us apart from other dealerships is the team we have. Our team members are diverse, easy-going, and most importantly, they treat every customer with the utmost respect. We opened up three months ago and our customers [since then] have tripled. It will just be a matter of short time until we become the number one Kia in the nation or the globe!” he added.

Among the hundreds of KIAs available during the grand opening are the new 2021 Kia Seltos LX, 2021 Kia Seltos S, and 2020 Kia Soul S.

For additional information, please visit www.vannuyskia.com or call (818) 220-0529. Van Nuys Kia is located at 6115 Van Nuys Boulevard, Van Nuys, CA 91401. (Advertising Supplement)