10 records to support your request for IRS penalty forgiveness

YOU have one shot in asking the IRS to abate (forgive) penalties that have been assessed for late filing, late payment, or audit adjustments. Make this opportunity count. Submit a compelling letter supported with convincing evidence as to why the IRS should abate your penalties.

Here’s a list of records to submit to IRS:

• Power Of Attorney (POA) for your tax representative.

• Copy of original notice sent by the IRS.

• Copy of tax bills in question.

• Bank statements to prove income collected or expenses paid.

• Hospital records or letters from doctors to prove your illness.

• Photographic evidence of a car accident that incapacitated you during the period in question.

• Insurance claims for personal property or real estate claims damaged by disasters.

• Newspaper articles of a hurricane that destroyed your office where records are kept.

• News items about a rainstorm that flooded your basement where records are stored.

• Other documents to support your claims as to why IRS should forgive your penalties.

