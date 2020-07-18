13 tips in pleading reasonable cause to penalty forgiveness

YOUR penalties may be abated (forgiven) if you can prove Reasonable Cause. Here are some tips for you:

• You don’t have a background in finance or taxation

• You exercised due diligence by going to a competent tax adviser.

• You went to a tax professional.

• You even hired a CPA (Certified Public Accountant) to prepare your taxes.

• You sought the advice of a competent tax professional.

• There were complex tax issues which you could not handle so you hired a tax professional.

• You acted in the same diligent manner that a prudent businessperson would have acted under similar circumstances.

• You submitted complete supporting documents to your tax pro.• You produced all records in a timely manner.

• You acted in good faith, produced records diligently, and sought tax advice in the same manner that a prudent businessperson would have acted under similar circumstances.

11. The COVID-19 lockdown prevented you from receiving and producing backup documentation.

12. You had medical emergencies – of yourself or your family.

13. Oh, number 13… You died.

* * *

Victor Sy, CPA, MBA Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV - Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation. He retired after 50 years of defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He published a book on “How to Avoid or Survive IRS Audits.” Readers may email tax questions to [email protected]