13 tips in pleading reasonable cause to penalty forgiveness

YOUR penalties may be abated (forgiven) if you can prove Reasonable Cause. Here are some tips for you:
• You don’t have a background in finance or taxation
• You exercised due diligence by going to a competent tax adviser.
• You went to a tax professional.
• You even hired a CPA (Certified Public Accountant) to prepare your taxes.
• You sought the advice of a competent tax professional.
• There were complex tax issues which you could not handle so you hired a tax professional.
• You acted in the same diligent manner that a prudent businessperson would have acted under similar circumstances.
• You submitted complete supporting documents to your tax pro.• You produced all records in a timely manner.
• You acted in good faith, produced records diligently, and sought tax advice in the same manner that a prudent businessperson would have acted under similar circumstances.
11. The COVID-19 lockdown prevented you from receiving and producing backup documentation.
12. You had medical emergencies – of yourself or your family.
13. Oh, number 13… You died.
Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation in Pasadena, California.
He has 50 years of experience in defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, FTB, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies.