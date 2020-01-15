Bankruptcy can give you a fresh financial start in 2020

(Reading Time: 3 minutes)

SLEEPLESS nights… Stressed out… Worried about the future… Always broke no matter how hard they work…Feeling hopeless about their situation.

This is what most people are going through when they are considering bankruptcy in order to get out of debt. The word “bankruptcy” often produces negative feelings because some people equate it with failure. They think that filing bankruptcy means they have failed and that they are admitting defeat. But nothing can be further from the truth.

Listen to me! Bankruptcy is not about failing; it’s about starting again and putting the past behind you so that you can move on to bigger and better things.

A lot of creditors will lie to you when you’re in debt and tell you that bankruptcy is the ‘worst mistake’ you can ever make because your credit will be ‘ruined forever’ and that you will never be able to buy a car or house again. Wrong again.

The truth is that bankruptcy is a fact of life. At one time or another, everyone experiences financial difficulties. When you’re in a situation where you have done everything you can to pay your creditors but nothing has worked, bankruptcy may be your only option so you can start a new life. And this is exactly what Congress intended when they passed bankruptcy laws. So with bankruptcy, you get another chance. You wipe the slate clean and move on with your life, free from the burdens of debt.

Can you just imagine what would happen if we had no bankruptcy laws that can help people get out of debt when they can no longer help themselves? Filing for bankruptcy means that you are filing a petition for relief from the bankruptcy court. The court reviews your application and determines whether on not you are entitled to the relief you are seeking. It is not for dishonest people who are trying to cheat the system.

Contrary to what others think, most people who file for bankruptcy are honest, hard-working people who have gotten themselves in a big financial mess. In some cases it is caused by factors beyond their control. In other cases, it is a result of making bad financial decisions. But who hasn’t made a bad decision in their life at least once? Life is not perfect. Neither are you.

Filing bankruptcy can help you regain your footing if you have lost control of your finances. If you are living your life without a financial plan for the future, you will never achieve financial security. So you can say that bankruptcy is a tool that allows you to reorganize your finances so you can plan a better future for yourself and your family. It is neither good nor bad in and of itself. You can use a tool for the wrong or right reasons. Using it for the wrong reasons is NOT the intent of our bankruptcy laws.

Is it for you? Maybe, yes. Maybe, no. It certainly is not for everyone. But when appropriate for your situation, it could be the best thing that ever happened to you- and it could be a big turning point in your life if you are drowning in debt. This is what you need, isn’t it?

Why not make this year 2020 the year that you finally get out of debt so you can start a new life?

