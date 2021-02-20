[CLOMUN] Senior seeks Chapter 7 relief from $60K credit cards

YOU never know what life brings. That’s why you need divine protection from the adversities that life brings us. I told you time and again to pray the rosary and Psalm 91 for divine protection. We all need divine protection. We all know that we are all on this earth temporarily, just for a short period of time. When our time is up, then we turn back to dust. Only our skeleton remains. Death is the great equalizer. No matter how great or how wealthy you are, you are no exception. You too, who might think that since you are someone special because you wield great power or great wealth, you can escape death. We all know that you are so wrong. You are dead wrong.

But while we are living and breathing on this earth, while we have the spirit of God in us, we all deserve to have a decent and happy life. I mean nobody deserves to be homeless and live by the 101 FWY. Everyone deserves to have a decent shelter, enough food and clothing, and deserves to be treated with respect, regardless of race, color or religion. This is enshrined in our Constitution, that all men are created equal. It doesn’t say that some are more equal than others.

God has set man’s lifespan at 120 years. In Genesis 6:3 it states: “My spirit will not remain with man forever, because he is also flesh; nevertheless his days shall be 120 years.” So there you are. The oldest person in Europe is a nun who is 117 years old. But she is already blind. She says she enjoys her life here on earth but is not afraid of dying. She wants to see her brothers and sisters and grandparents who have died ahead of her. This is just another way of saying she wants to go to heaven already. For some reason, she’s not interested in seeing her parents again. I wonder why.

Talking about the pandemic, I finally got my first shot of Pfizer last Saturday. I prayed the rosary and Psalm 91 before and after the jab for divine protection against any adverse effects from the vaccine. I had no side effects. I did feel a little fatigue on day one. But on day two, I was back to normal. The staff was very efficient and very friendly. Literally, it was like being in Disneyland, the happiest place on earth, in terms of friendliness and kindness. The whole process took about an hour from arriving at the parking lot, ID processing, the jab, and the 15-minute wait at the holding area. They let you wait at the holding area for 15 minutes just in case you have an adverse reaction, they can try to reverse it. What’s an adverse reaction? You pass out and stop breathing, for instance, no kidding. So, whether you have faith or not, you need divine protection. Pray the rosary and Psalm 91 before and after the jab for divine protection, ok? It works. If you’re still a doubting Thomas, go to Nevers, France and see for yourself divine power at work, then go to Lourdes, also in France and be awed and kneel and tremble before the might and power of the Almighty God. Your religious belief makes no difference.

Let’s go back to the client. She is almost 80. Her income was $100,000 a year up to last year from a combination of jobs. Yeah, she was exceptional in making money up to last year when the pandemic hit. She lost three jobs so now she’s only receiving $2,000 of social security, and about $500 of pension. Of course, $2,500 a month of retirement income is good. But she owes $60,000 of credit cards that require $1,800 of minimum monthly payments to be current. Well, that’s not good because her main income is the $2,000 of social security. That eats up almost 100% of her social security. It’s like she got robbed of her social security at retirement. You don’t have to be a scientist to know that client is in a very bad place financially. She should not be in this precarious situation at her age. It’s not good to have to use your social security to keep your credit card masters happy when your 80, or at any age, for that matter, right?

She still owns a business, which needs to be exempted in Chapter 7. Fortunately, it passes the exemption test. She gets to keep the business. She does qualify for Chapter 7 and does not hesitate to choose Chapter 7 to wipe out her $60K of credit cards. She will get a fresh start in life at the age of 80. It’s not that bad because as the Bible says in Genesis, the human life span is 120 years. So, if all goes well and she survives this pandemic, she still has 40 years to go. She hasn’t slowed down by any means. She’s getting married again in Bali right after she gets her Chapter 7 discharge! How can she do this? That’s because she already got her second dose of Pfizer last week and no side effects. Thanks to Blessed mother Mary, God the Father, the Son, Jesus Christ, and God the Holy Spirit!

If you need debt relief, please set an appointment to see me. I will analyze your case personally.

* * *

DISCLAIMER: NONE OF THE FOREGOING IS CONSIDERED LEGAL ADVICE. EACH CASE IS DIFFERENT.

* * *

Lawrence Bautista Yang specializes in Bankruptcy, Business, Real Estate and Civil Litigation and has successfully represented more than five thousand clients in California. Please call Angie, Barbara or Jess at (626) 284-1142 for an appointment at 20274 Carrey Road, Walnut, CA 91789 or 1000 S. Fremont Ave., Mailstop 58, Building A-10 South, Suite 10042, Alhambra, CA 91803.