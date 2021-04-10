[COLMUN] IRS offers identity protection PIN to defend you from scammers

THE IRS expanded the Identity Protection PIN Opt-In Program to cover all taxpayers to include you.

This Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) is a six-digit code known only to you and the IRS.

It helps prevent identity thieves from filing fraudulent tax returns (and get your refunds) using your personal information.

Here are key factors to know about the IP PIN Opt-In program:

• You are now eligible for Identity Protection PINs.

• Go to IRS.gov/IPPIN and use the “Get an IP PIN” tool.

• You will be required to pass a rigorous identity verification process.

• Use your IP PINs to file electronic and paper tax returns to avoid rejections and delays.

• Electronic returns that do not contain the correct IP PIN will be rejected.

• Spouses and dependents are also eligible for IP PIN.

• An IP PIN is valid for a calendar year. You must obtain a new IP PIN each filing season.

• Taxpayers who are unable to verify their identities online do have options.

• A new IP PIN will be mailed to you the following tax year and years after.

• Do not share your IP PIN with anyone but your trusted tax provider. .

Victor Santos Sy, MBA. CPA (Retired)

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation.

He retired after 50 years of defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies.