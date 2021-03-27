[COLUMN] 2021 IRS tax filing deadlines

Feb. 1, 2021: Employers to mail out W-2 Forms to their employees; businesses to furnish 1099 Forms reporting non-employee compensation, bank interest, dividends, and distributions from a retirement plan.

Feb. 1, 2021: Financial institutions to mail out Form 1099-B relating to sales of stock, bonds, or mutual funds through a brokerage account, Form 1099-S relating to real estate transactions; and Form 1099-MISC, if the sender is reporting payments in boxes 8 or 14.

March 1, 2021: Businesses to mail Forms 1099 and 1096 to the IRS.

March 15, 2021: Corporate tax returns (Forms 1120, 1120-A, and 1120-S) for tax year 2020, or to request an automatic six-month extension of time to file (Form 7004) for corporations that use the calendar year as their tax year, and for filing partnership tax returns (Form 1065) or to request an automatic five-month extension of time to file (Form 7004).

March 31, 2021: Businesses to e-file Forms 1099 and 1096 to the IRS, except Form 1099-NEC.

April 15, 2021: Individual tax returns (Form 1040) for the tax year 2020 or to request an automatic extension (Form 4868) for an extra six months to file your return, and for payment of any tax due.

April 15, 2021: Household employers who paid $2,200 or more in wages in 2020 to file Schedule H for Form 1040.

June 15, 2021: U.S. citizens living abroad to file individual tax returns or file Form 4868 for an automatic four-month extension.

Sept. 15, 2021: Final deadline to file corporate tax returns for tax year 2020, if an extension was requested (Forms 1120, 1120-A, 1120-S).

Oct. 15, 2021: Final extended deadline to file individual tax returns for the year 2020 (Form 1040).

* * *

Victor Santos Sy, MBA. CPA (Retired)

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation.

* * *

He retired after 50 years of defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He published a book on “How to Avoid or Survive IRS Audits” that’s available at Amazon. Readers may email tax questions to vicsy@live.com.