[COLUMN] China tech stocks (Part 1 of 3)

THE transition from Trump to Biden presents a tremendous opportunity to invest in China stocks. You may be familiar with Alibaba, Baidu, JD, and Ten Cent. Let me walk you through these China techs. I used to have few China stocks and even reduced my holdings when Trump started a trade war but since then have realized that whether we like it or not, China is bound to overtake the United States as global leader in the next decade or so. Sorry. This is first of two articles.

Alibaba (BABA)

• Alibaba is the highest-ranked stock in China.

• It accounts for 50% of all web-based retail sales in the entire country.

• The company also provides cloud computing, logistics, and additional services

• Its businesses consist of core commerce, cloud computing, mobile media and entertainment.

• It provides the technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands and other businesses to leverage the power of new technology to engage with users and customers.

• Its Cloud Computing segment provides complete suite of cloud services including database, storage, network virtualization services and big data analytics.

JD.com (JD)

• JD.com Inc is engaged in e-commerce business in the China market.

• The Company offers electronics products, home appliances and general merchandise.

• It has its own online platform which third-party merchants offer products on it.

• It offers comprehensive supply chain solutions to third parties through JD Logistics including warehousing, transportation, delivery and after-sales service.

• It sells a wide selection of unique products ranging from digital offerings to car accessories, home appliances, luxury goods, furniture, food, cosmetics, and more. It sells just about everything.

Baidu (BIDU)

• Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese language Internet search provider.

• The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files.

• It serves individual Internet search users by providing a platform for businesses to reach customers.

• Its business consists of three segments: search, transaction services and iQiyi.

• Search services are keyword-based marketing services targeted at and triggered by Internet users’ search queries, which mainly include its pay-for-performance services and other online marketing services.

• iQiyi is an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, variety shows and other programs.

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation in Pasadena, California.

He has 50 years of experience in defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, FTB, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies.