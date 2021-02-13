[COLUMN] Clean green energy ETFs (Part 2 of 4)

THIS is the second of four articles on clean energy.

Enphase Energy (ENPH):

• Enphase was the best-performing renewable energy stock of 2019 as it gained 400%.

• It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar home energy systems.

• Each panel is equipped with a microinverters that work best if there is partial shade on the panels.

• These systems do not need a centralized system inverter as solar generated DC is converted to AC at the panel level.

• This can be more expensive but the company claims it’s safer, more reliable, and more efficient.

• It uses safe and environment-friendly cobalt free Encharge LFP batteries.

• The company works closely with its installers and customers.

• Customers get a mobile App through which they can monitor and control their system.

First Solar (FSLR):

• First Solar designs and manufactures solar power systems and solar modules.

• The company utilizes a thin film semiconductor technology to manufacture solar modules.

• These modules produce electricity at a lower cost per watt than traditional silicon-based panels.

• They also perform better in hot and humid conditions as well as shed snow and debris quicker.

• Those characteristics make them ideal for utility-scale applications.

• First Solar stands out with is its strong balance sheet. It carries a large net cash position.

• Most of its competitors have lots of debt in their balance sheets and pay interest to lenders.

• First Solar’s financial strength reduces its costs and allows it to expand its manufacturing capacity.

Cheniere Energy (LNG):

Cheniere is the largest producer of liquified natural gas (LNG) in the U.S.

• It makes this list of 2021’s best green energy stocks given both LNG’s cleanliness compared to other fossil fuels, as well as its preferred status as a backup for renewable-energy sources.

• Cheniere exports gas to 32 of the 39 countries that buy the commodity.

• Cheniere is well positioned to be the exporter of incremental liquified natural gas supplied to the global market over the next few years, particularly as demand ramps up from China.

• Chinese demand had cooled due to trade tensions, but Europeans stepped up their buys.

