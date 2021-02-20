[COLUMN] Clean green energy ETFs (Part 3 of 4)

THIS is the third of four articles on clean energy.

NextEra Energy (NEE):

• NextEra Energy is the world’s largest utility company.

• The company is the world’s largest generator of wind and solar renewable power.

• It offers the best of both worlds: a secure dividend and industry-leading renewable energy growth.

• It enjoys service-territory monopolies and efficient scale advantages.

• It has already secured some of the most desirable wind and solar generation sites in the country,

• It has purchase power agreements of at least 20 years with “escalator” clauses to protect returns.

Plug Power (PLUG):

• Plug Power manufactures fuel cell systems used in electric lift trucks and other equipment.

• The company serves customers in retail, grocery, manufacturing, and food distribution worldwide.

• It’s partnering with a hydrogen-powered heavy vehicle maker in France to produce a new suite of vehicles for sale in 2021.

• Hydrogen power is increasingly being used in Western Europe to reduce carbon emissions.

• Plug forecasts that global hydrogen economy can grow to $2.5 trillion by 2050.

Sunrun (RUN):

• Sunrun is the nation’s largest residential solar company.

• It became even bigger when it acquired its rival Vivint Solar.

• The acquisition creates a rooftop solar giant that provides 75% of new residential solar leases.

• Sunrun is the industry’s largest player with scale advantages and leadership on grid services.

• But exercise caution in buying this stock that jumped more than 900% over the past three years.

• Twelve analysts rate Sunrun a buy.

* * *

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation in Pasadena, California.

* * *

He has 50 years of experience in defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, FTB, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He is publishing a book on his expertise – “HOW TO AVOID OR SURVIVE IRS AUDITS.” Our readers may inquire about the book or email tax questions at vicsy@live.com.