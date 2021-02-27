[COLUMN] Clean green energy ETFs (Part 4 of 4)

THIS is the fourth of four articles on clean energy.

Invesco Solar (TAN):

• Invesco Solar ETF offers exposure to global technology and utilities stocks that can benefit from demand for solar as an alternative energy.

• Investors benefit from the diversification and liquidity to U.S., European and Chinese companies in one product.

• The Invesco Solar ETF tracks two dozen solar energy companies such as First Solar (FSLR) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG).

• Caution: TAN owns fewer companies so the price can be more volatile than funds with a larger number of companies.

TPI Composites (TPIC)

• TPI is a leading manufacturer of composite wind blades.

• It supplies blades to wind turbine manufacturers and commands nearly a fifth of all onshore wind blades sold on a megawatt basis globally.

• The company notched a record $1.4 billion in annual net sales, selling 9,500 wind blades.

• Despite the economic upheaval of COVID-19, the company enjoyed a 15% revenue growth to $1.65 billion.

• Of the 11 analysts that cover TPIC stock, 10 rate it a Buy.

