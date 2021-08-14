[COLUMN] Day trading versus swing trading

Highlights:

Day traders typically buy and sell securities within the same day (even multiple times per day) while swing trading involves making trades over a few days, weeks, or months.

Day trading may be a good choice for those who want higher profit potential while swing trading may suit those who want a lower-stress option.

The main difference between swing and day trading is the time frame.

Day traders work with a short time frame while swing traders work with longer time frames.

Swing trading is better for traders who are patient. Like you. 🙂

Timing of trades can significantly impact strategy and profitability.

Day traders open and close multiple positions within a single day.

Swing traders take trades that last multiple days, weeks, or even months.

How do you choose between day and swing trading?

Stress: Day trading involves more stress.

Pace: Day traders enter (buy) and exit (sell) at fast pace.

Day trading requires more focus for extended periods. This may be hard for you.

Swing traders have more freedom because they spend less time than day traders.

Taking Profits

Swing traders harvest gains (instead of waiting for more gains that may turn to losses).

True, swing traders may miss bigger gains but their gains all locked in, banked.

The Bottom Line

One trading style isn’t better than the other; they just fit differing needs and personalities.

Choosing day or swing trading comes down to your preference.

Day trading has more profit potential given the higher frequency of trading.

But it requires more time and effort. More stress. Less Netflix.

Day trading is best for excitement of harvesting and enjoying profits, albeit small gains.

If you are employed, burdened with school or are raising of young kids, choose swing trading.

Tip: Open a demo account and test multiple trades before going live with real money.

If you are a beginner, choose swing trading to get your feet wet.

Personally, I started as a swing trader, moved to long-term as my CPA business grew and demanded much more time, then switched back to swing trading after I retired. I have more time now and would rather harvest small gains rather than gamble losing it in these volatile times..

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation.

He retired after 50 years of defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He published a book on “How to Avoid or Survive IRS Audits” that’s available at Amazon. Readers may email tax questions to vicsy@live.com.