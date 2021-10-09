[COLUMN] Don’t let credit card debt ruin your life

WHEN it comes to credit card debt, a lot of people are in denial that they have a problem. Of course, denying doesn’t help because until you get to that point where you can honestly admit to yourself and acknowledge that a problem does exist, you will never do anything to change your situation. Thus, you will simply remain stuck where you are.

Most people don’t talk about their credit card debt because they find it embarrassing. They can talk to their friends and family about everything else but when it comes to the subject of how much debt they are carrying, most people would not divulge any information. It makes them very uncomfortable. So, what happens is that most people struggle silently on their own, sometimes for years, until one day their situation becomes a financial emergency. And even then, a lot of these people continue to live in denial as they pretend that their debt problems don’t exist. They hesitate to even see an attorney to get help. Don’t let this happen to you or someone you love.

A lady came to my office crying about her situation. For the last 5 years, her debts have spiraled out of control as she continued to charge more on her credit cards than she paid off every month. By now, her debts have skyrocketed to more than $60,000. She told me that at first, she was able to at least make minimum payments on her credit cards by taking money from other credit cards. So for a short while, she was in denial that her debt problem was getting worse although she could see her credit card balances going up every time she received her credit card statements.

Of course, it didn’t take very long before her credit cards were maxed out and she couldn’t take any more money out of them to pay her other credit cards. So from there she started falling behind on some of her debt payments. Her breaking point came recently when she got served a lawsuit by one of her creditors. So she panicked and called our office to get help.

If you are reading this article and you can relate to the story I shared above, let me ask you these questions: What about you? Are you in denial or in control of your credit card spending? Sometimes when I ask people how much they owe, they can’t even tell me because they say that they have lost track of the amounts. If this is you, this may be a danger sign of debt trouble. If I asked you to at least estimate the total balances of each of your credit cards right now, could you do it?

A lot of people wonder why no matter how hard they work, they are always broke every payday. The reason is that they don’t even know or realize how much of their paycheck goes to just paying debts every month. They have “black holes” in their monthly budget that they can’t explain because they just can’t see where their money is being wasted.

* * *

* * *

