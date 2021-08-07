[COLUMN] Fundamental analysis for stock trading

YOU can use two primary approaches to analyze a stock: fundamental analysis and technical analysis.

Fundamental analysis involves looking at a company’s underlying business metrics, such as revenue, earnings and debt.

Technical analysis involves looking only at a stock’s recent price movements and identifying buy and sell signals in its chart.

Let’s take a look at how traders use fundamental analysis:

Fundamental analysis is a method of determining a stock’s fair market value.

Search for stocks that are undervalued.

Stock is undervalued if the current price is lower than the fair market value (a good buy).

Stock is overvalued if the current price is higher than the fair market value (expensive buy).

Stock is undervalued if it has low P/E (Price/Earnings) ratio.

Use fundamental analysis to measure intrinsic value by examining financial and economic data.

Technical analysis looks at statistical trends of price and volume (instead of intrinsic value).

Fundamental analysis focuses on true value (while technical analysis identifies a good time to enter or exit a trade).

Fundamental Analysis is based on financial statements (whereas technical analysis is based on charts and price movements).

Be aware of macroeconomic factors such as the state of the economy (Currently, we have a recovering economy with threats of inflation) and industry conditions to microeconomic factors like the company’s management.

Elements of fundamental analysis include:

Earnings per Share (EPS).

Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E).

Projected Earnings Growth (PEG).

Price to Sales Ratio (P/S).

Price to Book Ratio (P/B).

Dividend Payout Ratio.

Dividend Yield.

Return on Equity.

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation.

He retired after 50 years of defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He published a book on “How to Avoid or Survive IRS Audits” that’s available at Amazon. Readers may email tax questions to vicsy@live.com.