[COLUMN] How bankruptcy helps when you’re stuck in debt

Delta 8 THC Guide

Delta 8 THC products are a new introduction in the world of natural herbal medicine. The most common of the offerings, Delta 8, is taken from marijuana plants and has a sedative effect. The plant is also said to act as a natural sedative for those who are highly stressed or who have issues sleeping. If you're looking for a product that can help you relax, be more alert, or just feel good, then Delta might be for you. Read on to find out more about this new addition to the market, and why it could be a real answer for those who are looking for a better way to deal with chronic pain.

The delta 8 thc products come in two forms - as a pill and as a gummy bear. The difference between the two is that the gummy bear version can be eaten, while the pill needs to be taken with water. The Delta 8 THC gummy bears are quite small, which makes them easy to take, and they're also high-quality. They have high levels of THC and therefore don't have many side effects for those who are sensitive to other pharmaceutical medications. People who are interested in trying the new Delta product should pick up a few doses and give it a try.

The Delta 8 thc products work very well in most people, although there are those who aren't comfortable taking them with food. If you pick up a bottle of the gummy bears, however, you won't have to worry about this issue. The low potency makes it easy to consume, and it's a great way to enjoy the taste of the Delta product without having to worry about mixing it with something that you're not going to like. These products are currently being offered online at a discount, so it should only take a few clicks to find a website where you can get the best selection of delta8 thc. Once you do find a website that has what you're looking for, make sure that you read through all of the products that are available before making your final purchase.

What to give a dog in pain - Modern Dog Magazine original article. According to CFAH, the best CBD oil for dogs with arthritis and best CBD dog treats are natural products that contain hemp extract and boswelia for a calming and inflammation reducing effect.

[COLUMN] How bankruptcy helps when you’re stuck in debt

MANY people find themselves in the position of facing overwhelming debt, with constant calls from creditors and no apparent way out. For some, job loss sent them into a downward spiral, and they are now unable to pay their bills and meet their obligations. For others, a recent divorce or costly medical emergency drained their resources, leaving them in a very difficult financial situation. Since the pandemic began, one-third of small businesses have closed permanently. A lot are still struggling trying to keep their doors open, barely making enough to cover payroll and other business expenses.

In situations like the above, bankruptcy can be used to turn your situation around before things get any worse. Unfortunately, a lot of people are fed all kinds of misinformation about bankruptcy and so they don’t even try to find out whether it’s appropriate for their situation. They may have heard that bankruptcy will only make their situation worse and/or that if they do file bankruptcy, it will take them forever to rebuild their credit. Sadly, some of this misinformation also comes from well-meaning friends and family who just tell you what they have heard from others, without verifying whether such information was even true or not. So, what often happens is that people who need help so badly end up doing NOTHING for fear of making a mistake.

The important thing to remember is that no one solution fits every situation. Your financial situation should be carefully evaluated by an experienced and knowledgeable attorney who can help you understand the options you may have available. By doing this, you can make an informed choice in taking the steps needed toward financial recovery. As a bankruptcy attorney, I always see people who have been stuck in their financial suffering for years because of their inaction- when they could have acted much sooner before draining all their financial resources to keep their head above water. For example, I see people tap into their home equity, savings and retirement plans for quick cash to pay bills but end up filing bankruptcy anyway when the funds run out. The bankruptcy exemptions allow you to keep most assets, and it doesn’t make sense to deplete what you have if bankruptcy is inevitable. You can do much better by planning in advance if bankruptcy is a possibility for you, so that you can protect everything you have worked so hard for.

Debt problems can happen to anyone and finding out what your legal options to resolve them now rather than later will give your more options in the long run instead of waiting until your situation becomes a financial emergency. I understand that being in debt can be overwhelming and it can cause a lot of sleepless nights and constant worrying about the future. But things don’t have to be that way. There is no shame in filing bankruptcy if that is what you need to do to start over and provide a better future for yourself and your family. That is what the federal bankruptcy laws are for- to help people who can no longer help themselves. If filing bankruptcy is not advisable, it is also sometimes possible to negotiate with creditors directly and pay them a reduced amount. For example, once an account is 180 days late, I am often able to negotiate settlements for 30-60% of the original amount. This can be a win-win situation for all parties involved especially when creditors realize that they would rather get paid something instead of nothing if you were to file bankruptcy.

* * *

NOTE: Due to virus safety concerns, I am offering free consultations BY PHONE OR VIDEO to anyone who needs help in dealing with their debt problems. 

* * *

None of the information herein is intended to give legal advice for any specific situation.  Atty. Ray Bulaon has successfully helped over 5,000 clients in getting out of debt. For a free attorney evaluation of your situation, please call RJB Law Offices at TOLL FREE  1-866-477-7772.

                (Advertising Supplement)

 

