[COLUMN] Insurance companies taking advantage of social media and your injuries after any type of accident

IT is no secret that insurance is a multi-billion-dollar industry. The insurance industry and insurance companies have all the resources and money to spend in their efforts to take advantage of you with low ball settlement offers and unfair denials of liability.

Social media outlets are one major area that the insurance companies try to take advantage of you. If you are injured in an auto accident, motorcycle accident, pedestrian accident, or any other type of accident, it would not be wise to post any pictures and/or videos of your injuries or discuss your accident on social media. Social media outlets are accessible by others, INCLUDING the insurance companies.

With the unlimited resources and funding that insurance companies have, they can easily assign a person to look into all your social media outlets, in order to investigate the extent of your injuries. They will investigate to see if your claims of injuries are accurate and if they are as severe as you describe them to be. For example, if you were involved in a serious auto accident in which you injured your back or neck, any social media video or picture of you dancing at a party shortly after the accident can be used against you by the insurance companies. You may think that you are simply sharing your happy moment with your friends and family, but you are also sharing it with the insurance companies who will take advantage of it to try to argue that you were not as severely injured as you claim since you are jumping up and down and dancing.

I always ask all my clients to not post any pictures, videos or tell a story about their accident. However, on many occasions, I still have been surprised by an insurance representative or defense counsel, when they tell me and share with me the picture and/or videos of my client dancing at a party shortly after an accident, or playing the guitar when they are claiming wrist injury, or playing basketball when they are claiming knee injury after an accident. Lawyers do not like surprises.

Do not trust insurance companies, even your own insurance company. Do not help them by providing them with the evidence that they can use against you. Posting a picture and/or video may seem innocent, but not to the insurance companies. Please be aware!

