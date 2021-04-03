[COLUMN] IRS, FBI, FTC warn of new mobile phone scams

Thieves’ new target: Mobile phones. People are vigilant in protecting their computers but not their cell phones; accordingly, scammers are feasting on mobile phones. The IRS FBI FTC have issued warnings about protecting phones especially when shopping. Make sure that your phones and tablets are just as secure as your computers. Federal and state agencies are working together stem this dangerous scheme.

1. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued warnings about fraud related to the pandemic. It specifically warned of COVID-19 schemes related to taxes, antibody testing, healthcare fraud, cryptocurrency fraud and others. We urge you to report COVID-related fraud complaints to the National Center for Disaster Fraud.

2. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also has issued alerts about fraudulent emails claiming to come from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

3. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), state tax agencies, and the private sector tax industry, including tax professionals, work in partnership as the Security Summit to help protect taxpayers from identity theft and refund fraud.

Victor Santos Sy, MBA. CPA (Retired)

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation.

He retired after 50 years of defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He published a book on “How to Avoid or Survive IRS Audits” that’s available at Amazon. Readers may email tax questions to vicsy@live.com.