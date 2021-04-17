[COLUMN] IRS: Here are 12 ways to protect yourself from scammers

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig described the combination of tax filing season, COVID, and work-from-home as hunting season for online thieves. Dark web scammers are the hunters and you are the game, unfortunately.

Here are ways to protect yourself:

• Install anti-virus software with a feature to stop malware.

• Update your security software for both computers and mobile phones.

• Install a firewall that can prevent intrusions.

• Create a virtual private network (VPN) to securely connect at home to your workplace.

• Secure home Wi-Fi with passwords for your wireless printers and wireless door locks.

• Use strong and unique passwords for online accounts with a phrase or series of words.

• Use multi-factor authentication to prevent thieves from easily hacking your bank accounts.

• Back up files on computers and mobile phones. Use a cloud service or an external hard drive.

• Don’t open links or attachments on suspicious emails.

• Shop at sites where the web address begins with “https” (the “s” is for secure communications).

• Prefer secure web pages that show a “padlock” icon in the browser window.

• Don’t shop on unsecured public Wi-Fi in places like a mall where thieves eavesdrop.

