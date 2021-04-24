[COLUMN] IRS warning: Fraudsters exploit COVID to steal your identity

Opportunistic scammers are exploiting COVID to steal from you. IRS warns that dark web thieves are targeting tax preparers and taxpayers. These dirty criminals constantly mutate like the virus. These filthy scammers have been busy targeting economic stimulus payment. Here are some basic security guidance for individual taxpayers, business taxpayers and tax professionals. Protect personal and financial information online

• Update security software for computers and mobile phones.

• Avoid phishing scams especially related to COVID-19 or Economic Impact Payments.

• Use strong and unique passwords for all accounts.

• Use multi-factor authentication whenever possible.

• Shop only at secure websites. Look for the “https” in web addresses and the padlock icon.

• Avoid shopping on unsecured and public Wi-Fi like shopping malls.

Use multi-factor authentication

• Use multi-factor authentication option.

• Multi-factor authentication protects online accounts by requiring a second verification code sent to your mobile phone.

Get an identity protection PIN

• Get an IRS Identity Protection IP PIN.

• IP PIN is a six-digit code known only to you and the IRS to safeguard your Social Security number.

• Go to “Get An Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN)” tool at IRS.gov/IPPIN.

• Do not share your IP PIN with anyone but your trusted tax provider.

Businesses at risk for identity theft

• Most cyberattacks are aimed at small businesses with fewer than 100 employees.

• Go to “Business” section on IRS’ Identity Theft Central at IRS.gov/identify theft.

Tax professionals should review their safeguards

• Deploy basic security measures.

• Use multi-factor authentication to protect tax software accounts.

• Create a Virtual Private Network if working remotely.

• Brush up on phishing and phone scams related to fake clients, COVID-19 and the Economic Impact Payments.

• Create data theft recovery plans.

* * *

Victor Santos Sy, MBA. CPA (Retired)

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation.

* * *

He retired after 50 years of defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He published a book on “How to Avoid or Survive IRS Audits” that’s available at Amazon. Readers may email tax questions to vicsy@live.com.