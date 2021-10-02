[COLUMN] Required minimum distribution for retirement

Biden tax plan series

WHAT is required minimum distribution (RMD)?

A required minimum distribution (RMD) is the amount of money that you must withdraw from your traditional IRA, employer-sponsored retirement plan, SEP, or SIMPLE individual retirement account (IRA) when you reach retirement age.

You must begin withdrawing from a retirement account by April 1 following the year you reach age 72. The RMD age had been 70½ years old prior to 2020. You must then withdraw the RMD amount each subsequent year based on the current RMD calculation. In summary:

The required minimum distribution is the amount you must take out of your account to avoid penalties for failure to withdraw on time.

If you have multiple accounts, you will usually need to calculate the RMD for each separately and may have to take an RMD from each.

Current tax law

Required minimum distributions (RMDs) must begin by April 1 after you reach age 72.

Proposed changes

The required starting age of 72 would be delayed as follows:

If you turn 72 in 2022, RMD must begin when you reach 73.

If you turn 73 in 2022, RMD must begin when you reach 74.

If you turn 74 in 2022, RMD must begin when you reach 75.

Later starting ages for allow money to continue to grow on tax-advantaged basis.

Another proposal would allow individuals aged 62 and older to contribute.

This would allow more income to be deferred from current taxation.

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation.

He retired after 50 years of defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He published a book on “How to Avoid or Survive IRS Audits” that’s available at Amazon. Readers may email tax questions to vicsy@live.com.