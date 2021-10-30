[COLUMN] Top corporate income tax rate

Biden tax plan series

WE have been concerned about President Biden’s proposal to raise the federal corporate income tax rate from 21% to 28%. Lawmakers have suggested raising the rate to 25%. Including state corporate taxes, a 25% federal corporate income tax rate would result in a combined average top corporate tax rate of 29.53%t – higher than the 23.51 average among industrialized countries. The combined top corporate tax rate would be higher than in most other country in the industrialized world.

Current tax law:

Current corporate top income tax rate is 21%.

Proposed tax changes:

The corporate top income tax rate would be raised to 28%.

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation.

He retired after 50 years of defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He published a book on “How to Avoid or Survive IRS Audits” that’s available at Amazon. Readers may email tax questions to vicsy@live.com.