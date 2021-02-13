[COLUMN] Young client seeks Chapter 7 relief from $100K credit cards

TWO very important events are happening today. The first is the start of former President Trump’s defense by his lawyers. It will be a short defense, they promise. How do you defend the indefensible?

After seeing and hearing the case for impeachment by the prosecution in the last two days and events that happened for the whole world to see, yes in plain sight, there is really no question as to what happened and who incited the insurrection against our sacred Capitol on January 6. There’s a slim chance that enough Republic senators may vote to convict. There’s a slim chance that they may respond positively and vote their conscience. I pray that God Almighty send his Holy Spirit to move the Republican senators to do the right thing for our country and people. Our very existence as a country and as a people is at stake. If the person’s ultimately responsible for the brazen assault on our capitol are not held accountable for what they did, insurrection against our United States of America, against our Constitution itself, and the heart of our democracy, I fear we have no more future as an enlightened nation under God. We will have no moral ascendancy to express what is morally right or wrong in the world anymore. We will regress into oblivion as just another banana republic with no moral compass whatsoever.

It will be confirmed for the whole world to see that we cannot distinguish between what is right and what is wrong.

The second is that Friday, Feb. 12 is Chinese New Year! Happy moo year to everyone! Despite the pandemic that has killed half a million of us and continues to infect and kill us by the thousands every day, we thank God for anointing Mr. Biden to bring us back to sanity and common sense. His new leadership and administration are full of human decency and just plain humanity, goodwill to all. I really thank God from the bottom of my heart for anointing Mr. Biden to lead our country and people back to the light. Four years of living in darkness was way too long.

Most of us have hit what they call the “pandemic wall” after a year of living socially isolated from the rest of society. It’s driving a lot of us nuts. The good news is that Biden has been able to order another 200 million doses of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and he expects the entire American population to be vaccinated by the end of this summer! So the trick is for each and every one of us to do everything possible not to get infected before we get the vaccine. I suggest that we all pray the rosary every day and Psalm 91 before and after we get the vaccine for divine protection from any side effects from the vaccine.

Don’t believe in the power of the rosary? Check out Nevers, France where the body of St. Bernadette is housed. She died 140 years ago but her body is still fresh and uncorrupted, she looks like she’s just asleep. That’s the power of the Blessed Mother Mary in full display in our world. St. Bernadette is the one our Blessed Mother appeared to in Lourdes.

Out of 24 million vaccinated, there have been 130 deaths. Whether these deaths are vaccine-related who knows? Every day 7,800 people die from all kinds of causes here in the USA. Once you get vaccinated, you’re immune but there’s a very small chance you may get an adverse reaction. You may not be able to walk straight anymore. Or, worse, you could die. Sure, you can die from getting struck by lightning or being eaten by a shark. But what are the odds that this will happen? Very, very slim. And what are the odds that seniors may die if infected? 75% of the people who have been infected and died are over 60. So you can see the advantages of being vaccinated, right?

Back to the client, who is only 35. He has racked up $100,000 in credit card debt.

Obviously, with job loss due to the pandemic, there’s no way for him to pay for these cards. He needs $3,000 a month just for interest payments. He has had no income since the start of the pandemic. The client is married but the wife is not a joint debtor on his $100,000 of cards. Fortunately for her, she doesn’t need debt relief for herself. She doesn’t owe any credit cards.

The young client needs to get rid of the $100,000 credit cards and obtain a fresh start in life without accumulated debt so he can become a productive person again. He wonders: Would filing for Chapter 7 relief affect his immigration status? Of course not. Debt relief is irrelevant legally to immigration status. What is relevant to immigration is the payment of income taxes, not credit card debt. I have many clients who were immigrants who needed Chapter 7 relief. They are all citizens now and productive again.

Don’t forget Walt Disney filed for Chapter 7 twice before his Disney Empire became successful. Mr. Disney became productive again after being a fresh start twice without the accumulated debt that he became a billionaire! Same with Mr. Milton Hershey who filed for Chapter 7 before his Hershey Chocolate Empire became successful. He too became productive again and became another billionaire!

I certainly hope that my young client will become a billionaire after his Chapter 7 fresh start and be another Disney or Hershey!

If you need debt relief, please set an appointment to see me. I will analyze your case personally.

* * *

DISCLAIMER: NONE OF THE FOREGOING IS CONSIDERED LEGAL ADVICE. EACH CASE IS DIFFERENT.

* * *

Lawrence Bautista Yang specializes in Bankruptcy, Business, Real Estate and Civil Litigation and has successfully represented more than five thousand clients in California. Please call Angie, Barbara or Jess at (626) 284-1142 for an appointment at 20274 Carrey Road, Walnut, CA 91789 or 1000 S. Fremont Ave., Mailstop 58, Building A-10 South, Suite 10042, Alhambra, CA 91803.