Debt problems: Can filing bankruptcy change your life for the better?

ARE you overwhelmed with debt problems that seem insurmountable? Are you starting to feel hopeless about your financial future and thinking you’ll never get ahead?

You may be at a critical point in your life where the decisions you make at this very moment will determine the kind of life you will have in the next few years. So it’s important that you make the right choices.

A famous author said: “It is in those moments of decision that our destiny is shaped”. I think what this means is that the decisions we make in life are so powerful and regardless of whether you realize it or not, you are constantly creating results in your life, good or bad, at every single moment. You are literally the creator of your destiny. The path you take, whether right or wrong will take you to a certain destination. Are you on the right path?

Filing for bankruptcy when you are in debt may seem like a drastic step but when appropriate for your situation, it may be just what you need to do a complete turnaround and get back on track. If your debt problems are making you very insecure about your financial future, the fresh financial start provided by our bankruptcy laws can put you on the road to financial recovery so that you can start building wealth again instead of accumulating debts. If your life is out of control, only you can regain control of your circumstances by exercising your power of decision. No one can do this for you. As a bankruptcy attorney, I tell my clients that my job is to help them understand their options but ultimately, they are responsible for the decisions that they make. The people who understand this are the ones who come out of bankruptcy successfully over a very short period of time. Before long, they move on to bigger and better things in life. They understand the power of decision.

The refusal to decide is also a decision in itself. By refusing to decide what kind of life you want to have, you have made the decision to leave everything to chance and be a victim of circumstances. Don’t let this happen to you.

There is power in decision-making. If you are burdened with financial problems, find out what options you have available and decide once and for all to get out of debt as soon as possible. If you can get out of debt without filing for Bankruptcy, decide on what strategy to use to accomplish your objective. If Bankruptcy is your only solution, however, perhaps you also need to decide that this is what you must do to change your life for the better. Seek legal help as soon as possible.

Call my office now at Toll-Free 1-866-477-7772 and request a free confidential consultation with me. I’d like to help you get your finances back in order. We have offices in Glendale, Cerritos and Valencia.

* * *

None of the information herein is intended to give legal advice for any specific situation. Atty. Ray Bulaon has successfully helped thousands of clients in getting out of debt. For a free attorney evaluation of your situation, please call Ray Bulaon Law Offices at TOLL FREE 1 (866) 477-7772.