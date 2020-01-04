Did your ITIN expire last December 31, 2019?

(Reading Time: < 1 minute

INDIVIDUAL Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITIN) are used by people who should file income tax returns but are not eligible for Social Security numbers. A vast number of ITINs expired at the end of 2019. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig distributed information materials in multiple languages including English, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Russian, Vietnamese, Korean and Haitian on IRS.gov. No Tagalog.

Which ITINs expired December 31, 2019?

1. ITINs that have not been used on a federal tax return in the last three consecutive years.

2. ITINs with middle digits 83, 84, 85, 86 or 87 that have not been renewed expired at the end of the year.

TIP 1: Submit a renewal application as soon as possible if you expect to file a tax return in 2020.

TIP 2: Visit the ITIN information page on IRS.gov on how to renew your expired ITIN.

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation.

He retired after 50 years of defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He published a book on “How to Avoid or Survive IRS Audits.” Readers may email tax questions to vicsy@live.com.