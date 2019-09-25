Drowning in debt? Your choices determine your destiny

ARE you always worried about not having enough money for yourself and your family no matter how hard you work? Do you live paycheck to paycheck with no savings? Is the problem why your income is never enough is the fact that you have gotten yourself in a situation where you are simply drowning in debt with no way out?

If so, you are not alone. Did you know that there are thousands and thousands of people just like yourself who have more debts than they can handle? Why is this situation so common these days? What has gotten you in the current financial mess you are in?

Everyday, we are faced with situations where our choices seem endless. The path you take, whether right or wrong will take you to a certain destination. Have you ever gotten lost while driving to go somewhere and realized that you were heading in the wrong direction? Without doing a complete turnaround, you wouldn’t have reached your intended destination.

The same is true in life. Which way should you go? What kind of future do you want to have for yourself or your family 5, 10 or 20 years from now? Will you be living in the same apartment or house? If you have children, what school will they be attending? Will you still be working the same job 5 years from now? Will you be driving the same car? Or will your life be the same 5 or 10 years from now? Will it be a life of comfort and security? Or will it be a life of lack and scarcity?

The choices you make will determine your outcome. If you know your outcome, you will be careful with the choices that you make today. As a Bankruptcy Attorney, I see a lot of people who feel stuck with their present financial circumstances because of unwise choices that they have made in the past. The choice to get into debt seems like an easy one to make especially when it only takes 5 minutes to fill out a credit application and get a credit card. It seems so easy to charge everything on that plastic card you carry in your wallet every day.

The decision to be wealthy or to be poor is a personal decision. Don’t ever be misled into thinking that some people are destined to be rich while others are destined to be poor. I think this is a big lie. If everything in life has been pre-arranged, life here on earth would be pointless. I think that the greatest gift that we have all been given is our freedom of choice. What we do with this free will determines the quality of life we get to experience. Our choices can either make or break us.

The refusal to decide is also a decision in itself. By refusing to decide what kind of life you want to have, you have made the decision to leave everything to chance and be a victim of circumstances. Don’t let this happen to you. There is power in decision-making. If you are burdened with financial problems, find out what options you have available and decide once and for all to get out of debt as soon as possible. For a free consultation, call Toll-Free 1-866-477-7772. I have offices in Glendale, Cerritos and Valencia.

* * *

None of the information herein is intended to give legal advice for any specific situation. Atty. Ray Bulaon has successfully helped thousands of clients in getting out of debt. For a free attorney evaluation of your situation, please call Ray Bulaon Law Offices at TOLL FREE 1 (866) 477-7772.