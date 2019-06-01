Five changes affecting partnerships, S corporations and pass-through income

(Part 1 of 2)

THE Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Act”) makes major changes to the taxation of partnerships, S corporations, and pass-through income. Most of these changes are effective starting in 2018 (for this 2019 tax filing season).

1. Partnership loss limitation rule:

Old law mandated that a partner can only deduct his (includes her) share of partnership loss to the extent of his basis in his partnership interest as of the end of the partnership tax year in which the loss occurred. IRS has ruled, however, that this loss limitation rule should not apply to limit a partner’s deduction for his share of partnership charitable contributions. Additionally, while the regulations under the loss limitation rules do not address the foreign tax credit, taxpayers may elect the credit instead of deducting foreign taxes, thus avoiding a basis adjustment.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Act”) addresses these issues by providing that the rule limiting a Partner’s Losses To His Basis In His Partnership Interest Is Applied By Reducing His Basis By His Share Of partnership charitable contributions and foreign taxes paid. However, in the case of partnership charitable contributions of property with a fair market value that exceeds its adjusted basis, the partner’s basis reduction is limited to his share of the basis of the contributed property.

2. Partnership “Technical termination” rule repealed:

Under old law, partnerships experienced a “technical termination” if, within any 12-month period, there was a sale or exchange of at least 50% of the total interest in partnership capital and profits. This resulted in a deemed contribution of all partnership assets and liabilities to a new partnership in exchange for an interest in it, followed by a deemed distribution of interests in the new partnership to the purchasing partners and continuing partners from the terminated partnership. Some of the tax attributes of the old partnership terminated, its tax year closed, partnership-level elections ceased to apply, and depreciation recovery periods restarted. This often imposed unintended burdens and costs on the parties.

The new Act repeals this rule. A partnership termination is no longer triggered if within a 12-month period, there is a sale or exchange of 50% or more of total partnership capital and profits interests. A partnership termination will still occur only if no part of any business, financial operation, or venture of the partnership continues to be carried on by any of its partners in a partnership.

