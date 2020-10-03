How not to behave during an IRS audit

1. DON’T go to your appointment unprepared.

2. Don’t be late for the appointment.

3. Don’t volunteer information.

4. Don’t bully IRS personnel. And if they bully you back?

5. Don’t fight the auditor. This is the agent’s business assignment, not a personal attack against you.

6. Don’t insist on indefensible positions. You’ll lose it anyway.

7. Don’t argue for the sake of arguing. You know who’s going to lose.

8. Don’t expect to win on all issues. Settle.

9. Don’t complain about bureaucracy; instead, use it to your advantage.

And if you don’t behave, don’t forget to plead the fifth.

* * *

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation in Pasadena, California.

* * *

He has 50 years of experience in defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, FTB, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He is publishing a book on his expertise – “HOW TO AVOID OR SURVIVE IRS AUDITS.” Our readers may inquire about the book or email tax questions at vicsy@live.com.