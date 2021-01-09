New California laws in 2021

HERE are 12 new California laws that take effect in 2021:

• Potential COVID-19 Exposure Notification: Requires employers to promptly notify employees of potential coronavirus exposure.

• Minimum Wage Increase: California’s minimum wage increases to $14 per hour for businesses employing 26 or more people and $13 per hour for businesses that have 25 or fewer employees.

• Family and Medical Leave Expansion for Small Businesses: Requires small employers (up to five employees) to provide up to 12 workweeks of unpaid, job-protected leave for qualifying life events (serious health problems, birth of a child, and military active duty).

This covers employees who have worked for more than 12 months. If both parents of a child work for the same company, each of the parents will receive 12 workweeks leave.

• Hospitals must maintain a three-month supply of personal protective equipment (masks and gloves).

• Kin Care Leave: Employees have the power to use their sick days at their sole discretion. Businesses cannot deny an employee’s use of sick days for whatever reason the employee deems necessary.

• Unattended Children Liability: Exempts a Good Samaritan who rescues an endangered child from an unattended locked vehicle from civil and criminal liability.

• Establishes potential fines for motorists who do not slow down or change lanes when encountering a Caltrans vehicle, tow truck, or any emergency vehicle with lights flashing on a highway. CHP officers can issue them a $50 ticket.

• Emergency vehicles can use a distinctive “Hi-Lo” warning sound to notify the public of an immediate need to evacuate an area in an emergency.

• Brush Clearance: Homeowners in fire-prone areas must further reduce vegetation within 100 feet (30 meters) of structures including eliminating vegetation adjacent to structures.

• Insurance Code: Insurers must prominently notify policyholders if their offer to renew a policy reduces coverage (eliminating fire protection) and get it acknowledged in writing.

• Law Enforcement’s Use of Deadly Force Policies: Requires law enforcement agencies to maintain a policy that provides guidelines on the use of force.

• New Successor Liability Risks: Companies that acquired another business through a merger or consolidation with similar operations are now be liable for wages, damages, and penalties owed by the predecessor. Note: Folks, this is why businesses have been leaving our Golden State in droves for business-friendly Nevada, Texas, or Florida. If you were just starting out, would you leave California? I certainly would.

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation in Pasadena, California.

He has 50 years of experience in defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, FTB, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He is publishing a book on his expertise – “HOW TO AVOID OR SURVIVE IRS AUDITS.” Our readers may inquire about the book or email tax questions at vicsy@live.com