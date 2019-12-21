Our favorite gadgets at last year’s CES in Las Vegas

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) gives us a glimpse of the next mega trend in consumer technology. Each January, tech giants from around the world gather to show off their latest inventions in Las Vegas. Here’s a list of our favorites at the tech show earlier this year.

1. AFLAC Therapy Duck For Kids With Cancer:

While there were plenty of robots, it’s Aflac’s “My Special Aflac Duck” that was most fascinating.

It’s our favorite robot because of its noble purpose: companion to children coping with cancer. The duck is part toy, part therapy pet. It can quack, dance, and snuggle to comfort kids. The dance mode activates when music is played. It has heartbeats and breathing actions. It quacks and waggles when tickled.

2. AIBO Robotic Dog:

Sony’s Aibo robotic dog sports advanced engineering for fluid movement, artificial intelligence and more personality. It can identify family members and map your home. We hope to see it again at the 2019 CES. It’s still pricey at $2,000 and is only available in Japan.

3. Robots of all Kinds:

We saw all kinds of robots at the 2018 CES. There was Sony’s Aibo, a robot dog that’s great for folks with dander allergies and renters living in apartments that do not allow pets. There’s Forpheus who plays ping-pong, Sophia who can talk with you (with humor), Moley who can cook, FoldiMate who can fold your laundry, and Kuri who can video your birthday party. Well, some of you have already started using robot vacuums and mops at home.

4. Phones:

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro uses new Leica camera lens that can challenge big expensive SLR cameras. It has a long-life battery that can last 25 hours of 3G calling, 20 hours of video playback, and three days of music playback. Compare this with my smart phone that I charge three times a day.

5. Laptops:

Dell showed off its XPS 13 – the world’s smallest and most powerful 13-inch laptop. It’s powered by its 8th Gen Quad Core Intel processor and can wirelessly pair with your smartphone.

* * *

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation.

* * *

He retired after 50 years of defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He published a book on “How to Avoid or Survive IRS Audits.” Readers may email tax questions to vicsy@live.com.