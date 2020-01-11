Should you renew your expired ITIN?

(Reading Time: < 1 minute

• YES, taxpayers whose Individual Tax Identification Numbers (ITIN) expired and who expect to file a tax return in 2020 must submit a renewal application.

• ITINs with the middle digits 83, 84, 85 or 86, 87 (For example: 9XX-83-XXXX) must be renewed even if the taxpayer used it in the last three years.

• ITINs with middle digits of 70 through 82 that have previously expired can still renew at any time.

• The IRS will send notices to renew your ITIN to be included in your U.S. tax return filed in 2020.

• Taxpayers who receive the notice after starting the process to renew their ITIN do not need to take further action unless another family member is affected (see below).

Family option remains available

• Taxpayers with ITINs that have middle digits 83, 84, 85, 86 or 87, as well as all previously expired ITINs, have the option to renew ITINs for their entire family at the same time.

• Those who received a renewal letter from the IRS can choose to renew the family’s ITINs together, even if family members have an ITIN with middle digits that have not been identified for expiration.

• Family members include the taxpayer, spouse and any dependents claimed on the tax return.

* * *

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation.

* * *

He retired after 50 years of defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He published a book on “How to Avoid or Survive IRS Audits.” Readers may email tax questions to vicsy@live.com.

Victor Sy, CPA, MBA Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV - Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation. He retired after 50 years of defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He published a book on “How to Avoid or Survive IRS Audits.” Readers may email tax questions to vicsy@live.com.