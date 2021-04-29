NAAC presented with an FHLBank San Francisco-matched grant by Mechanics Bank

DALY CITY – True to its commitment, Mechanics Bank recently presented The National Asian American Coalition (NAAC) with two checks of $5,000 for a total of $10,000.

The NAAC has been serving the low-to-moderate income communities across the State of California for almost 17 years, increasing sustainable homeownership and providing technical assistance to small businesses. More than ever, NAAC’s essential financial literacy, job creation and microlending services after extensive health-related lockdowns require the support of corporate and governmental funding.

“NAAC has been in the forefront helping people of color. Between the COVID-19 health crisis and the increasing Asian hate outrage, Mechanics Bank has moved in even closer as banking support partners assisting micro to small business owners, homeowners and renters,” said Faith Bautista, NAAC’s founder and CEO.

Mechanics Bank doubled its donation through its membership in FHLBank San Francisco, a cooperative of local banks designed to keep money flowing to consumers and businesses.

“We are pleased to support the NAAC in recognition of its continued efforts to deliver on the economic development and lending needs of underserved communities where we live and work,” said Fred Lambright, Senior Vice President and Community Development/CRA Officer for Mechanics Bank.

The National Asian American Coalition is a HUD-approved 501(c)(3) nonprofit housing counseling organization and a US Department of the Treasury-certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Since its inception in 2004, the NAAC has

advocated for and has provided essential services such as housing counseling, microlending, and alternative financing to Asian Americans and other minority and low-income communities.

For more information: https//www.naac.org.