14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final scales greater heights with expanded categories

ASIA’S LONG-RUNNING AND MOST RESPECTED REAL ESTATE HONOURS RISE TO MEET DIVERSITY AND DYNAMISM OF PROPERTY SEGMENTS

New regional prizes for achievement in urban planning and sustainable development

Culminating gala dinner of 2019 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series to also honour the finest in Australia, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, and China

CapitaLand Vietnam’s top executive chosen as second-ever recipient of the PropertyGuru Icon Award

Bangkok, Thailand — The hunt for the year’s most illustrious developers, developments and designs in Asia Pacific approaches its highpoint with the announcement of the shortlisted finalists to the 2019 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, to be presented by Kohler on Friday, 22 November, at the Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok in Thailand.

Celebrating its 14th anniversary, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards will honour the region’s best developers and properties across a broader scope of categories at the annual Grand Final ceremony to better reflect the dynamism and diversity of real estate segments.

Nearly 150 finalists, representing almost 90 companies, will contend for prizes in 30 regional categories, also known as the ‘Best in Asia’ awards. These include new laurels related to landscape architectural design, condo interior design, township master planning, CBD (central business district) development, and green building.

Jules Kay, managing director of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, said: “Creating what’s next is etched into the ethos of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards. It has always been our goal to see Asia’s most respected real estate honours ascend to new heights, and never has an upward trajectory been more visible than at this 14th year of the Asia Property Awards Grand Final.

“Buoyed by stellar entries in diverse property markets from Singapore to China and beyond, the awards have significantly expanded in terms of categories, capturing the wide range of architecture, interior design, and urban planning in the region while acknowledging major changes in the use and flexibility of workspaces. This is our broad-based yet focused way of spotlighting the myriad achievements in real estate, construction and design, which underpins PropertyGuru’s status as a regional property market trust platform.”

The honours are highlighted by the PropertyGuru Icon Award, which made its debut in 2018 and will be presented this year to Chen Lian Pang, chief executive officer of CapitaLand Vietnam. He previously received the title of Vietnam Real Estate Personality of the Year in 2016 for demonstrating over 30 years of excellence in property development and construction.

Nearly 50 country awards will also be presented on the same night to the most exemplary real estate projects in Australia, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, and the Chinese territories: Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Nominees to the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final have been culled from a ranking list of country winners in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards 2019 series. Since April, the Awards have presented more than 330 awards and gathered more than 3,220 guests across eight gala dinners and other awarding ceremonies in various Asian cities.

The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final ceremony is returning for the second time in more than a decade to Bangkok. The 2019 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final will be a collocated event of the two-day PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit that will gather some of the most sought-after thought leaders and global industry experts. Both events are part of PropertyGuru Week, which begins on 20 November with ‘Road to Gold’, a by-invitation-only tour of award-winning properties in Bangkok.

Entries to the 14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final have been shortlisted by an independent jury comprising head judges of participating markets: the Philippines’ Christophe Vicic, Country Head, Jones Lang LaSalle Philippines, Inc.; Indonesia’s Doddy A. Tjahjadi, Managing Director, PTI Architects; Singapore’s Lim Wenhui, Partner, SPARK Architects; China’s Lu Lin, Chairman Of The Board, Cura Investment & Management Co., Ltd.; Australia’s Lui Violanti, Regional Manager for Western Australia, Inhabit Group; Sri Lanka’s Dr. Nirmal De Silva, Director and CEO, Paramount Realty; Hong Kong and Macau’s Paul Tse, President, Board of Directors, Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers; Malaysia’s Prem Kumar, Executive Director, Jones Lang Wootton; Cambodia’s Sorn Seap, Founder and Director, Key Real Estate Co., Ltd; Thailand’s Suphin Mechuchep, Managing Director, JLL Thailand; Vietnam’s Thien Duong, Managing Director, Transform Architecture; and Myanmar’s Tony Picon, Managing Director, New Asia Property Consultants Limited.

One of world’s leading auditing and accountancy firms, BDO, ensured the transparency, fairness and credibility of every step of the judging process. Paul Ashburn, Co-Managing Partner at BDO in Thailand, serves as the official supervisor of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final.

The 14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final is supported by platinum sponsor Kohler; official airline partner Thai Airways; gold sponsor Treacle; official portal partner PropertyGuru; official magazine PropertyGuru Property Report; and official supervisor BDO. Media partners are APAC Real Estate, Archibazaar, Balikbayan Magazine, Asian Journal Media Group, Business Today, Deluxe Magazine, Hoppler.com.ph, LP Magazine, Luxury Society Asia, Robb Report Thailand, Southeast Asia Globe, The Bangkok Insight, Top 10 Malaysia, Vietnam Heritage.

—

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com.