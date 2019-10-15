Historic Dot Property Philippines Awards 2019 celebrates country’s best developers

MAKATI, Philippines – The third annual Dot Property Philippines Awards 2019 was the biggest, grandest and most exciting in the program’s history with an exclusive presentation ceremony and the awarding of the very first People’s Choice Award for “Project of the Year” among the highlights.

The Peninsula Manila welcomed real estate’s best with more than 20 awards given out. SM Development Corporation was one of the evening’s stars winning a total of three awards this year including Best Developer Philippines, the top honor at the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2019.

Anticipation was greatest for the announcement of the very first People’s Choice Award for “Project of the Year” with a total of 11 projects vying for to the opportunity to be named the best in the eyes of the public. Park Cascades from Alveo Land received the most votes and with the trophy for People’s Choice Award for “Project of the Year”.

That was one of four awards Alveo Land took home. In the developer categories, the company was named Best Developer Metro Manila while Park Cascades won Best Mid-rise Development in addition to People’s Choice Award for “Project of the Year”. Alveo Land was also presented with Best Office Development for Tryne Enterprise Plaza.

Robinsons Land Corporation took home two awards for their outstanding projects under the Robinsons Communities brand. This marks the second consecutive year Robinsons Communities was honored at the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2019.

It was also a great night for Cebu-based Grand Land who won a Dot Property Philippines Award for the third consecutive year. The firm was presented with Best Developer Cebu along with Best Investment Development for Amani Grand Citygate Davao.

Full list of Dot Property Philippines Awards 2019 developer winners:

Best Developer Philippines – SM Development Corporation

Best Developer Metro Manila – Alveo Land Corp.

Best Developer South Luzon – SM Development Corporation

Best Developer Davao – SM Development Corporation

Best Developer Cebu – Grand Land Inc.

This year saw a number of leading developers across multiple sectors earn honours at the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2019. Filinvest and DATEM Homes were just a few of the developers who won for their projects.

People’s Choice Award for “Project of the Year”

Park Cascades from Alveo Land

Full list of Dot Property Philippines Awards 2019 project winners:

Best Office Development – Tryne Enterprise Plaza by Alveo Land Corp.

Best Mid-rise Development – Park Cascades by Alveo Land Corp.

Best Mixed-Use Development – Activa by Filinvest Land Inc.

Best Value for Money Development – SYNC by Robinsons Corporation

Best High Rise Condominium – Cirrus by Robinsons Corporation

Best Mid-Range Condominium – Horizons East Ortigas by DATEM Homes Inc

Best Investment Development – Amani Grand Citygate Davao by Grand Land Inc.

Best Condo Architectural Design – Urban Hive Palms by DATEM Homes Inc

The Box Brownie Special Recognition Award for Online Marketing was a special honour given out for the first time this year. Santos Knight Frank was the recipient of this special award. The Dot Property Philippines Awards 2019 also brought with it the awards for Philippines’ Best Real Estate Agencies. A total of eight agencies were bestowed with this honour in 2019.

Box Brownie Special Recognition Award for Online Marketing

Santos Knight Frank

Full list of Philippines’ Best Real Estate Agencies 2019

Boholana Realty Brokerage & Appraisal Co.

27C Realty

Santos Knight Frank

Horizontal Vertical Properties Realty, Inc.

Pinnacle Real Estate Consulting Services, Inc.

Top Realty Corporation

“We are excited to be finally be hosting an event in the Philippines. The Dot Property Philippines Awards 2019 was an amazing night with the country’s best in real estate joining us for a wonderful celebration. As the country’s largest online marketplace, it was important for us to create a truly unforgettable ceremony,” Adam Sutcliffe, Dot Property Director, Events and International Markets, says. “We would like to congratulate all of this year’s winners for their hard work and commitment to excellence and we are already looking forward to next year.”

The Dot Property Philippines Awards 2019 would like to thank Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and BoxBrownie.com for their support of this year’s event.

Now in its third year, the Dot Property Philippines Awards celebrates the best in local real estate by honouring the country’s best developers, projects and companies that contribute to the sector. It is part of the Dot Property Awards series that also includes events in Vietnam and Thailand.

For more information on the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2019, please visit www.dotproperty.com.ph