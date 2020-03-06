Megaworld International Launches Altea Tower—Arcovia Palazzo to the International Market

(Reading Time: < 1 minute

Megaworld International, the global marketing arm of Megaworld Corporation, launches Arcovia Palazzo, a residential project located in ArcoVia City in Pasig City, Philippines. ArcoVia is a 12.4-hectare township development that is awarded “Best Mixed-Use Development” by the Philippines Property Awards. The world-class Altea Tower promises a secure and sound investment for overseas Filipinos and foreign investors.

The 40-storey Altea Tower is comprised of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units, with choice units that offer its own balcony and bi-level layout. Amenities include a swimming pool, game room, fitness gym, outdoor sitting lounge, and children’s playground.

Megaworld International is headed by Senior Vice President Ms. Maria Victoria Acosta (3rd from left) and Senior Assistant Vice President (SAVP) and Head of Training, Gerard Vito; SAVP and Head of Marketing and Customer Service, Mia Buenaventura; SAVP and Head of Audit, Jessica Villanueva-Tan; and SAVP and Head of Sales Operations, Celulu Garcia-Hing.

Megaworld International is present in over 60 territories worldwide, offering clients the best value for their real estate investment. For more information, visit www.megaworldinternational.com.