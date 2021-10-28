Jonas Sultan All Set in Fight Vs Unbeaten Puerto Rican Foe in NYC

Filipino boxer Jonas Sultan is ready for his match against the unbeaten Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo at the Hulu Theater at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Sultan arrived in New York on Tuesday with chief trainer Joven Jimenez, promoter Brendan Gibbons, and reigning IBF super-flyweight Jerwin Ancajas.

Caraballo, touted as the next Puerto Rican sensation, has a spotless record, beating all his 14 previous opponents via knockout.

Sultan, the former world title challenger hopes to achieve a win and become the first boxer to give the Puerto Rican his first pro career loss.

