Jonas Sultan All Set in Fight Vs Unbeaten Puerto Rican Foe in NYC

Filipino boxer Jonas Sultan is ready for his match against the unbeaten Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo at the Hulu Theater at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Oct. 30.Sultan arrived in New York on Tuesday with chief trainer Joven Jimenez, promoter Brendan Gibbons, and reigning IBF super-flyweight Jerwin Ancajas.Caraballo, touted as the next Puerto Rican sensation, has a spotless record, beating all his 14 previous opponents via knockout.Sultan, the former world title challenger hopes to achieve a win and become the first boxer to give the Puerto Rican his first pro career loss.According to The Ring, Caraballo, “one of boxing’s hottest young prospects, is being matched tougher than one of the pound-for-pound greats of the sport today.” In December 2017, The Ring ranked Sultan as the tenth-best junior bantamweight in the world.In an earlier interview with Rappler, Sultan was unfazed by the Puerto Rican rising star’s unblemished record.Maybe he’ll run when I connect with a solid punch,” Sultan said. “Sure, he has more knockouts, but from what I saw, his opponents were there to get hit.”
The boxer from Tampilisan, Zamboanga Del Sur is coming from a rigorous training regimen at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood under Jimenez, who is also the chief trainer of International Boxing Federation super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas.Sultan and Caraballo will duke it out on October 30 in a 10-round bantamweight fight as undercard of a Top Rank headliner whose main event is a junior welterweight bout between Jose Zepeda and Josue Vargas.