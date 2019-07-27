Bea Alonzo is moving on and so should we

THIS just in: After being silent amidst the controversies surrounding her relationship – or “supposed breakup” – with actor Gerald Anderson, actress Bea Alonzo has opened up.

These were her exact words, “Honestly to my understanding, we did not break up, he just started not talking to me.”

Hateful comments in 3… 2… 1…

Correct me if I am wrong but “to my understanding” (and maybe to everyone who read or heard her response), the guy pretty much ghosted her? Am I right or am I right?

I am not the first person who has said this but if the guy didn’t have the guts to formally break up with his girlfriend of several years, then what the heck are we still doing talking about him? So let me echo what thousands of netizens are saying, “Bea deserves better.” And I think she knows it too.

But to further prove my point, allow me to point out the facts that would perhaps remind our dear Bea that famous line in her movie, “One More Chance,” that was ironically said by her character partner Popoy to his friend Chino. “…kaya tayo iniiwan ng mga taong mahal natin kasi baka may bagong darating na mas okay, na masmamahalin tayo. Yung taong di tayo sasaktan at paaasahin. Yung nagiisang taong magtatama ng mali sa buhay natin, ng lahat ng mali sa buhay mo (The reason that people we love leaves us is because maybe someone better will come along. The One who will not hurt or make us hope for nothing. The one person who will right the wrongs in our life).”

Point number one: Bea was spared from a lifetime of hurts.

The way she supposedly found out about the alleged affair is so common nowadays — so common that we wish this didn’t happen when social media is in full swing and that one post can launch a thousand “likes” and with just a single like, you can already put the pieces together without looking for clues or knowing the whole story.

After Bea made a series of cryptic posts on Instagram implying that she had been betrayed, her celebrity and non-celebrity friends have chimed in to show their support. And that is just one single cryptic post. At the same time, netizens noticed that Bea had liked an Instagram post showing Gerald and his “Between Maybes” co-star Julia Barretto, walking together outside a bar where they attended the birthday party of actor Rayver Cruz. The next thing you know, the story is conclusive: Gerald had been cheating on Bea with Julia. And there’s more.

Julia’s ex-boyfriend, Joshua Garcia, has likewise posted a cryptic post on social media, only saying, “I’m mute.” And he apparently “liked” Bea’s cryptic post.

You see, this was all going on under the prying eyes of netizens and as much as I hate to say this, I think this is the one time that I believe the truth wouldn’t have been revealed if none of those posts and likes surfaced.

Hence my point that Bea was, in fact, spared from a lifetime of hurt. Imagine if she never found out and maybe spent the rest of her life with someone who seems to keep forgetting that it’s not nice to just move onto the next girl you meet without ending the previous relationship first, which brings me to my next point.

Point number two: History doesn’t lie and if he’s had the habit of going after his leading ladies — simultaneously so it seems — it would not hurt to be cautious.

If one is to look back at all of the women who have been publicly linked to Gerald, Bea would definitely have second thoughts of entertaining the guy.

First, there was Kim Chiu who was his on-screen partner for several movies before they eventually became a couple in real life until they broke up in 2010. After his four-year relationship with Kim, the actor grew close to Bea who asked him to wait and heal. Still, Gerald continued to woo her, and eventually, the relationship became official. But it didn’t last very long.

In 2011, Gerard starred in the romance flick opposite Sarah Geronimo. The actor showed interest in Sarah and started to court her—going as far as visiting their family home and meeting her parents. Around a year later, Gerald stopped wooing Sarah. Then he started a relationship with Maja Salvador in 2013. This relationship drove a wedge between Maja and Kim Chiu, who used to be the best of friends. Gerald and Maja broke up in 2015. In 2016—after six years—Gerald is back in Bea’s arms and now here we are.

I could say that Gerald is just someone who falls in and out of love easily but that wouldn’t be fair. Even if it’s the case, he should still do the proper thing and officially end a relationship before starting another one. But the best thing he or anyone could do is NOT fall for someone else while you are in a relationship. I mean seriously.

As for Bea, she is a beautiful, strong and talented woman. And she has a lot of people supporting her, especially during this emotional turmoil. She will get over this and she will survive.

As I read on the news recently, Bea put on a brave face in her interview as she said: “I feel like I’m a strong woman and feeling ko pinalaki ako ng ABS-CBN na professional (ABS-CBN trained me to be professional) and I always have to show up regardless of whatever’s happening in my life.”

When asked if she was ok, she said, “I’m moving forward.”

That’s right Bea. You are and we should too.

***

Monet Lu is a Marikina-born, award-winning celebrity beauty stylist with his own chain of Monet Salon salons across Southern California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Ultimately, Monet is known as an all-around artiste who produces sold-out fashion and awards shows as well as unforgettable marketing campaigns. Monet is also the founder of the revolutionary all-natural beauty products such as Enlighten, your solution to discoloration . To contact Monet, please visit www.monetsalon.com or email him at monetsalon@aol.com.

