269 girls soccer teams from around the world to participate in Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup International Soccer Showcase Feb. 21-23

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

Public welcome to attend games with free spectator admission on international “friendly” games on Thursday-Friday

The 2020 Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup International Showcase continues Feb. 21-23 with the girls competitions. The boys teams competed Feb. 15-17 in what has become the largest annual international youth soccer tournament in the country during Presidents’ Day weekend. The annual showcase hosted 472 male youth soccer teams from five continents last weekend. This weekend, 269 female teams, ages 11-19, from five foreign countries and 24 U.S. states will compete on valley fields at four different parks. The two-weekend event is co-hosted by the city of Las Vegas and the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club (DLVSC), and brings about $29 million into the local economy, according to Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club President Roger Tabor. The showcase attracts college soccer coaches and recruiters from across the country to scout the young athletes.

Spectator admission and parking are free at all games. Parking is limited; carpooling and public transportation are recommended. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own seating to attend games at the following fields:

• Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex, 7353 Eugene Ave.

• Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex, 7901 W. Washington Ave.

• Ed Fountain Park, 1400 N. Decatur Road

• All-American Park, 1551 S. Buffalo Drive

International “friendly” games are scheduled Thursday and Friday, Feb. 20-21, as follows:

Tournament matches will be played from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 8:40 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (depending on weather). Teams ages U11 to U14 are guaranteed three games; ages U15-U19 are guaranteed four games. Championship games for U13-U19 will be played on Sunday at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex starting at 1 p.m.; championship games for ages U11-U12 will begin at 1 p.m. at All-American Park. Medals and trophies will be presented to winning teams following each championship game, expected to be 2:30 to 4 p.m. Ward 4 Councilman Stavros S. Anthony will present trophies and awards Feb. 23 starting at 2:30 p.m. at Bettye Wilson Sports Complex; Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will present trophies and awards Feb. 23 starting at 3:30 p.m.

A total of 30 foreign girls teams are expected from Canada, Chile, Ireland, Mexico and Sweden. Girls Teams are coming from 24 U.S. states, including Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

For information on accepted teams, player profiles, college coaches expected to attend, tournament schedules and program, participating hotels and more, go online to www.LVMayorsCup.com or call 702-258-0279. Updated information and results will be posted there as they are finalized.