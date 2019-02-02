99 Ranch hosts Toyota sweepstakes award ceremony

Cravings by 99 Ranch Market held the ceremony for its sweepstakes on Saturday, January 26.  (AJPress photos by Mark Xavier Bautista)

99 RANCH held its 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Sweepstakes Award Ceremony on Saturday, January 26 at its newly launched Cravings by 99 Ranch Market location in Chino, California.

Chloe Wen is the winner of the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback after a two-month long sweepstakes run.

The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Award Ceremony honored the six finalists who were in the two-month long sweepstakes. The ceremony encompassed two stages leading to the reveal of the winner of the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback. After much anticipation, it was announced that Chloe Wen would be taking home the new car.

Other activities in the afternoon included dance performances by the Chino Hills High Dance Team, refreshments, giveaways, and 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback display.

The top three finalists for the Toyota sweepstakes at Cravings by 99 Ranch Market.

Cravings by 99 Ranch Market is located at the Chino Spectrum Marketplace (4024 Grand Ave., Chino, CA 91710). The market is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; the food hall is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, please contact the 99 Ranch Market customer service hotline 1-800-600-8292 or visit the official website at www.99ranch.com/cravings

Asian Journal Press
