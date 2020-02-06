9th annual Chinese New Year in the Desert held on January 25 & 26

(Reading Time: < 1 minute

CHINESE New Year is about celebrating life and the most important things in the world: family and friends. With continued support, this year’s annual Chinese New Year in the Desert on January 25-26 included more spectators, participants, performers, international visitors and sponsors!

2020 is the Year of the Rat. The rat is the first of all zodiac animals and it represents the beginning of a new day. In Chinese culture, rats were seen as signs of wealth and surplus. Those born in the Year of the Rat are clever, quick thinkers, successful, but content with living a quiet and peaceful life. What a great message this brings: by being successful and content with what we have ourselves, we can be the good fortune for one another — in our families, in our communities, and in our world. In this way, we are guaranteed that 2020 will be a great year for all.

AJPress photos by Robert Macabagdal