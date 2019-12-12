AAG of Las Vegas celebrates annual Holiday Season Party

THE Asian American Group (AAG) of Las Vegas hosted its annual holiday season party on December 4 at the Indian Mint Bistro (located at 4246 S Durango Dr., Las Vegas, Nevada).

The night was full of celebration, entertainment, and camaraderie.

Attendees were encouraged to bring gift cards valued at $25, which in turn will help fund winter break provisions for children, holiday gifts for the adults with special needs living in DRC group homes, and assistance to veterans at Veterans’ Village.

Distinguished guests included Judges Elissa Caddish, Joanna Kishner, Mark Denton, Ronald Isreal, Adrianna Escobar, Soonhee Bailey, Bonnie Bulla, Bryce Duckworth, Randall Forman, Heidi Almase, Jacqueline Bluth, Mary Kay Holthus, Tierra Jones, Cristina Silva, Michael Villani, Joe Hardy, Susan Johnson, Eric Johnson, Linda Bell, Bill Kephart, Cynthia Giuiliani, and Gloria Sturman.

Also present during the celebration were Secretary of State of Nevada Barbara Cegavski, UHS Vice President Karla Perez, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, and Stavros Anthony and Victoria Seaman from the Las Vegas City Council.

For more information about AAG of Las Vegas, please visit their website www.asianamericangroup.com.

AJPress photos by Robert Macabagdal