Adamson University wins Emerson Philippines’ 2nd Innovation Challenge

Proves that STEM Education can Pave the Way for the Future

Manila, Philippines—Students from the Adamson University emerged as winners of Emerson Philippines’ 2nd Innovation Challenge. The announcement was made after the Emerson Philippines Innovation Rally 2019 held at the Henry Sy Sr. Innovation Center at the Miriam College in Quezon City. The competition was between representatives of different universities, namely: Adamson University, Asia Pacific College, Bulacan State University, Mapua University, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Technological Institute of the Philippines, and University of Santo Tomas.

This year’s theme, Digital Transformation, stressed the importance of empowering changemakers among today’s youth in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. The students were tasked to create applications that will help spur innovation, taking the country a step closer to digital progress.

Adamson University’s project entitled Project ISDA (IoT System for Dissolve Oxygen Monitoring and Analytics) stood out among the seven participating prototypes. Project ISDA is a decision support tool for fish pond farmers to prevent mass fish kills. The system is composed of sensor nodes anchored in strategic places inside the fish pond/cage. Each sensor node is capable of sending temperature and dissolve oxygen data through its sensor to a base station to monitor the water quality.

Prior to the judging and awarding, on August 23, 2019, Emerson Philippines led the STEM Camp at Miriam College, providing workshops through which the participants could gain supplementary learning to support each team’s development of their project prototypes. The result was a wide array of tech innovations.

Worldwide, Emerson has been at the forefront of initiatives to inspire and empower the next generation of professionals specializing in STEM. STEM has the two-fold function of supporting change and driving economic growth in the future. In line with the corporate goal of making the world a better place, Emerson Philippines designed the Innovation Challenge that puts young minds to the test to address today’s most complex and pressing issues.