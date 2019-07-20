All roads lead to SouthBay Pavillion on August 3-4 for trade expo

CITY of Carson, CA. – All roads will lead to the SouthBay Pavillion on Aug. 3-4 in this suburban city south of Los Angeles as industry players from both the U.S. and the Philippines are poised to participate as exhibitors and resource speakers.

The multi-zone Travel Trade and Consumer (TTC) Expo is a multi-zone event. It is open to the public, who can freely explore exhibitor booths throughout the mall, attend informational business talks and seminars, and discover Filipino food items and other products.

At the B2B Area (located next to Photomakers and Beauty Lounge), a presentation or “Pulong-Pulong” akin to a town hall meeting will feature five Fil-Ams as role models who will talk about their experiences and challenges before they were able to reach their pinnacle of success in their respective businesses and companies. This will highlight the 2019 Travel Trade & Consumer Expo to be held on Aug. 3-4 sponsored by the Asian Journal.

The following are the schedules and resource speakers that will highlight the event on August 3 (Saturday afternoon) while the exhibits are on display:

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Presentation and (Pulong-Pulong) Town Hall meeting with Fil-Am role models actively involved in U.S. trade according to their respective expertise, active roles, and product lines. Their individual documented achievements will be the storyline subjects for this segment of the B2B session and how their roles interplay with Trade on Logistics, Compliance, Product Sourcing, Management, and Marketing in the U.S. Recognition and admiration of the continuing struggles and determinations of Pangasinan Provincial local manufacturers will be highlighted as their saga continues to be watched by World Trade Entities.

The five featured speakers are Dennis Alvarez, CEO of I.C. Green Corporation based in Hawaiian Gardens; Racky Doctor, CEO of Nutridense Food Manufacturing Corporation whose plant is based in Santa Barbara, Pangasinan; Demy Manibog, President of Philippine Foodtrade Corporation based in the City of Commerce; Lydia Banez, Controller of Laube Technology Inc. located in Camarillo; and Rosie Molina, Import Coordinator (Office & Warehouse manager) of L.A. Triumph doing business as Medgear with headquarters in Cerritos.

2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Protocol – Full coverage on “ Door to Door Logistics and Compliance. “ Staff specialists of E. C. Ferrer CHB, Inc. (U.S.) and associate partner SKYLINK, International Inc. (Manila, Philippines); New MSC (Minimum Security Criteria) C-TPAT; ISF (Import Security Filing); Cargo Consolidation; Rail and Truck Inland Deliveries ; Warehousing & Distribution; Letters of Credit; AES (Automated Export System).

3:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: World Impact – Section 232 (Steel & Aluminum Products) & Section 301, Section 321 – entry type 86 – low valued merchandise; E-Commerce; Customs Surety Bonds; Entry Processing Protocols; CBP Linkage with Partnered Government Agencies ( Food and Drug, United States Department of Agriculture, Environment Protection Agency, Fish & Wildlife Agency , and others); Foreign Trade Zones ; Customs Form 28 & 29; HTS-Classification & Binding rulings; Anti-Dumping & Countervailing duties; Foreign Trade Agreements; Marine Insurance; Power of Attorneys; Food and Drug’s new evaluation audit criteria on entry filers.

Import & Export Specialists of E. C. Ferrer Custom House Brokerage will be on hand simultaneously at the Expo site to assist attendees and answer any inquiries on related customs compliance issues and logistics and trade business matters during the course of the event.

The participation of these well-established companies is an offshoot of the successful staging of the first Trade Expo in 2018 whereby producers from both Pangasinan province and the U.S. had also exhibited their goods and products.

Providing strong support is Pangasinan Brotherhood-USA which coordinated early on with Pangasinan top officials in a livelihood and fact-finding tour in Pangasinan province on Sept. 21, 2013 — to bring their products into the United States. This resulted in the participation of producers and manufacturers from Pangasinan in the first Trade and Diversity Expo in Artesia on Oct. 4, 2014 sponsored by the City of Artesia in cooperation with PB-USA, Filipino-American Chamber of Commerce of Southeast Corridor as well as other ethnic Chamber of Commerce around Los Angeles. Then Pangasinan Gov. Amado Espino, Jr. and Vice Gov. Ferdinand Calimlim, Jr. and several Pangasinan town and city mayors had also witnessed firsthand this Diversity, Trade Expo and Street Festival.

Philippine Foodtrade Corporation is a distributor of popular Tropics brands of food and beverages like coconut juice, vinegar marinated bangus (milkfish), longanisa, noodles, soy sauce, tocino and many more.

Laube Technology, Inc. is a distributor of steel mill products, screwed machine parts, ceramic chips, keyboard assemblies, customized metal parts, magnet sensors and electric components.

L.A. Triumph, Inc. manufactures and markets medical and hospital uniforms, finished products from fabrics, men and boys work clothes and other apparel.

Nutridense Food Manufacturing Corporation with marketing office in Buena Park is behind healthy snacks, such as RIMO Curls, RIMO Blend, Micronutrient Growth Mix, Brown Rice Bar, Iron-fortified rice and rice kernel. These products were developed to address the malnutrition problem among Filipino children, especially those below five years old. With their products sold out during the first Trade Expo last year, Nutridense is coming back as an exhibitor.

The I.C. Green Corporation manufactures and markets engine revitalizer, motor oil enhancer and fuel efficiency products using I.C. green motor oil, bio-fuel booster.

These are but a few manufacturers and producers which will make their presence felt in this second annual TTC.

The Sunday, Aug 4 schedule will cover topics such as Branding, Marketing, and Networking. Details to be announced soon.

For inquiries, interested parties may contact Eddie C. Ferrer or Jackie M. Ferrer at (562) 422-6492 or (562) 841-5381 or the Asian Journal at (818) 502-0651 or visit www.traveltradeconsumer.com. (With reports by Dan E. Nino)