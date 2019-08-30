All set for Filipino American Festival Inc. (FAFI)

THE 7th Annual Filipino American Festival will take centerstage once more on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 1:00PM to 9:00PM at the Overpeck Bergen County Park (199 Challenger Road, Ridgefield, NJ 07660).

Ludi Hughes, the founder and chairwoman of FAFI is happy to announce that the 7th year is one of a kind. “Our headliners mostly are YouTube sensations and they will give the audience extraordinary performances,” she said.

Among the performers are the Pambansang Kolokoy, Joel Mondina, one of the most-watched vloggers today. He has 1.3 million followers on Facebook. A Pinoy hiphop artist named HBom known for hit songs like Babaeng Misteryosa and Mr. Disco will also perform.

Another performer has the “whole package” according to Randy Jackson and Jennifer Lopez as Julianne Manalo now Jules Aurora showcased her jazz roots singing Ella Fitzgerald’s “Cry Me a River” on American Idol. Although she didn’t quite make it on the show, Jules Aurora did not stop from getting elusive golden ticket and another chance to wow them in Hollywood.

Also performing for the segment of the program called Pinoy Broadway Ballyhoo are members of the Broadway Barkada, Filipino performers who have professional credits in the performing arts on Broadway. The five members of Broadway Barkada who will perform are Catherine Gloria, Carol Angeli, Audrey Dalio, Eric Dalizaga and Roy Flores.

The newly crowned Miss Young Philippines 2019 Amanda Russo will also have an appearance at FAFI.

For the signature’s FAFI special program on the runway, “The Fashion Show” will be showcased by Tracy Dizon. Dizon is a Filipina designer who became her own dream. Her design on the Filipiniana dresses are very modern that will inspire the young generation Filipino Americans. She is well on her way to putting her vision of Philippine women’s wear on the global map.

The Arato Brothers who just became the WYCOPA’s Junior Grand Champion Vocal Group of the World will also perform as well as The Band of Brothers.

“The overwhelming support of our local performers and artists will make FAFI’s event one of a kind. FAFI will launch the Pinoy Band Fest featuring Filipino bands who have been performing at FAF,” Hughes said. “This year we extended our time until 9:00 PM to give way to the Pinoy bands. So come, see and relax and bring your blankets to witness for the first time Pinoy band groups to play and perhaps give tribute to famous bands.”

FAFI cannot continue to give a free event without the help of its major sponsors like HMart, 1st 2nd Mortgage Company, Hackensack Meridian Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ, Westfield Garden State Plaza, Wells Fargo Bank and Bergen County. FAFI’s media partners are TFC, Filipino Reporter, Asian Journal and Filipino Express.

“We also recognize the hardworking board members of FAFI: Rowena Aquino, Jessica Herb, Cristy Gania, Mert Lezaron, Madeline Bansil and Abe Aquino and committee members for their unselfish dedication to volunteering their time year after year we are in existence,” Hughes said.

Please call (201) 841-3070 for inquiries or email them at filipinoamercanfestival@gmail.com . You can also visit their website: www.filipinoamericanfestival.com, Facebook Page: Filipino American Festival, Instagram: Filipino American Festival, Twitter: @fafi810.