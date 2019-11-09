Annual Travel Trade and Consumer Expo bigger and better in 2020

Pasadena Convention Center will be the venue on its 3rd year

THE Asian Journal’s premier project is going to be one of the biggest Filipino American business events of 2020. Inspired by the positive responses from participants the last two years, the Travel Trade and Consumer (TTC) Expo moves to the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California on August 8 and 9, 2020 as a bustling hub for opportunities to do business and travel to the Philippines as well as to reach the vibrant Filipino American community.

The Pasadena Convention Center has recently undergone a $1.9 million renovation. It has been awarded the LEED® Gold Certification, and is one of the greenest convention centers in all of North America. It is a premier hub of mainstream conferences, exhibitions, product fairs and concerts.

There will be zones of Health & Wellness, Importing & Exporting, Franchising, Travel, Real Estate, Agriculture and Consumer Goods & Services. The TTC Expo fosters Business-to-Business Opportunities, Business-to-Government Networking and Business-to-Customer Selling. The TTC Expo will be open to the public.

The TTC Expo will feature the Health and Wellness CONFEX 2020, a Philippine Roadshow that was launched in Dubai. It brings a wealth of beauty and green living products, wellness resorts, specialty clinics by top Filipino cosmetic surgeons and dermatologists and more.

Industry talks and panel discussions will be on the main stage earlier in the day, then cultural performances and other live entertainment follow the open stage on the exhibit floor. The requisite expo giveaways will be available, and raffles and prizes shall be scheduled throughout the day.

The seminar room will be booked with focused talks by industry speakers. A VIP Lounge will be available for registered delegates that represent commercial buyers and marketing executives and exhibitors to make a connection and further any business prospects.

Through agreements with Philippine trade and local officials, delegations bringing export quality Philippine-made products are expected to participate from various provinces once again. Past exhibitors have reported growing their sales by participating in past TTC events.

The Asian Journal aims to level up the business, advocacies and representation of the Filipino American demographic through the TTC Expo. Approaching 30 years in business, the Asian Journal Media Group is one of the leading media companies, providing news and information, advertising, public relations, and business and brand development. The Asian Journal has a variety of online and offline media platforms, which enable businesses to get inside the eyes, homes, and hands of a fast-growing and prosperous group of consumers.

Sponsorship Packages and Exhibit Booths are open for booking for businesses to exhibit Travel Destinations, Hotels & Resorts, Tours and Pilgrimages; Trade (Logistics, Consumer Goods, Distributorship, Import & Export) and Real Estate (House and Lot, Condominiums, Land Development, Architecture & Interior Design.)

The TTC Expo is also open to exhibitors for Business Opportunities in Franchising, Agriculture / Farming, Technology and Small Business; Medical Tourism, Beauty & Aesthetic Clinics, Carehomes, Hospitals, Medicines, Insurance; Consumer Goods & Services (Jobs, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Cars, Technology, Apparel, Legal Services, Financial Services).

Interested parties may contact info@asianjournalinc.com.